KEENE, N.H. — Castleton University’s Brooke Raiche scored 30 points as the Spartans defeated Keene State 57-45 in overtime Thursday.
The Owls made the Spartans work for it, forcing the overtime with strong play after halftime.
Kenzie Bennet and Lilly Shilmon each scored 10 points to lead a balanced Owl attack.
The Owls had their wings clipped when it came to the overtime stanza, and were shut out by the Spartans 12-0 and fall to 0-6 in Little East Conference play.
Alexis Quenneville scored 11 points for Castleton and Katlyn Toomey added six and 14 rebounds.
It was the seventh straight win for the Spartans.
Castleton, 4-2 in conference play, hosts UMass-Dartmouth (5-1) on Saturday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Keene State 83, Castleton 70
KEENE, N.H. — Ty Nichols scored 24 points for Keene State as the Owls stopped Castleton 83-70 Thursday night.
Castleton held a 14-13 lead briefly in the first quarter before the Owls started to dominate.
Casy Belade scored 20 points for the Spartans as they fall to 0-6 in the Little East Conference.
Castleton has another conference game on Saturday when the Spartans host UMass-Dartmouth.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Poultney 61, Twin Valley 41
POULTNEY — Levi Haviland scored 18 points to lead Poultney past Twin Valley 61-41 Thursday night.
“We turned in a good team defensive effort,” said Blue Devil coach Bob Coloutti.
Heith Mason added 12 points and Taylor Dunlap scored 10 for Poultney.
The McHale brothers led the Wildcats with Jack scoring 13 and Colin 10.
Twin Valley drops to 2-4.
The Blue Devils are 4-4 and are off until next Saturday when they host West Rutland in the annual Coaches Against Cancer game.
Green Mountain 44,
Arlington 34
ARLINGTON — Sawyer Pippin led Green Mountain with 16 points as it defeated Arlington 44-34 in boys Marble Valley League play Thursday.
“Sawyer was definitely the two-way player of the game,” said Chieftain coach Brian Rappanotti. “He held their best player to six points on defense.”
Brooks Ordway-Smith added 14 for Green Mountain in a game where defense was key.
“They made it real tough on us,” Rappanotti said. “That was the best defense we have seen.”
Green Mountain (5-2) is at Black River on Monday.
Arlington is 2-2.
Mill River 48, Vergennes 22
VERGENNES — Aidan Botti scored 13 for Mill River as the Minutemen cruised over Vergennes 48-22 Thursday.
“We played good defense,” said Mill River coach Jack Rogers, “but we missed a lot of shots.
Will Farwell and Tyler Shelvy each added 10 points for the Minutemen as they move to 5-1.
Vergennes falls to 2-5.
Mill River hosts Brattleboro on Monday.
Middlebury 57, Fair Haven 53
FAIR HAVEN — Middlebury knocked Fair Haven from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 57-53 victory Thursday night.
“We dug ourselves out of a 23-34 hole to come back to tie it going into the fourth,” said Slater coach Bob Prenevost. “The whole second half was just a barn burner.”
Andrew Ferarra led the Slaters with 14 points. Parker Morse added 11 and Joey Gannon scored 10.
Fair Haven, 6-1, is at Rutland on Tuesday.
Middlebury is also 6-1.
Windsor 66, Bellows Falls 48
WINDSOR — Robert Slocum scored 22 points for Windsor as the Yellow Jackets topped Bellows Falls 66-48 in Marble Valley League boys basketball action Thursday.
Ryland Richardson and Hunter Grela each added 12 as Windsor moves above .500 at 5-4.
Bellows Falls is 3-4.
L&G 61, Springfield 58
SPRINGFIELD — The Cosmos took a narrow lead into the fourth quarter but couldn’t protect it against Leland & Gray. The Rebels left town with a 61-58 victory Thursday after the boys basketball game at Dressel Gym.
ALPINE SKIING
CU places 2nd
LUDLOW — Logan Mackie finished second in his debut for the Castleton University alpine ski team and the Spartans also finished second as a team in the slalom in the season-opening meet at Okemo on Thursday.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
UVM on NESN
Friday night’s men’s college hockey matchup between Vermont and second-ranked Massachusetts will be televised on NESN at 7:05 p.m.
