POULTNEY - A winter storm was unleashing its fury outside, but inside on Capman Court there was plenty of fury, basketball style, in the marquee game on the Saturday local sports slate where Poultney edged West Rutland 52-47.
The victory got the Blue Devils to 5-4 and the Golden Horde, which entered the day as the No. 1 team in the Division IV state standings, fell to 7-3.
Levi Haviland led the Blue Devils with 17 points and Hieth Mason followed with 11.
The contributions did not end there. Guards Eli Rosario and Caden Capman were steady all evening in the backcourt. Rosario had nine points and Capman eight. Capman was clutch at the line when the game was tight in the fourth quarter, making good on all four of his free throws.
John Baker was also instrumental in the win and Taylor Dunlap got a 3-pointer to open the game to get the Devils going.
"It was a team effort," Poultney coach Bob Coloutti said.
The Devils were as good at the line in the second half as they were bad at the stripe in the first half when they made just one of nine. They went nine of 10 in the second half.
Poultney went to halftime leading 21-20 and never lost that lead.
Kyle Laughlin led the Horde with 11 points. Tyler Serrani and Tim Blanchard added nine apiece.
Poultney will try to stay above the .500 mark on Wednesday at Black River. West Rutland is at Bellows Falls on Friday.
The Devils and Horde have Round 2 in West Rutland on Feb. 28.
Mill River 50, Hartford 30
WHITE RIVER JCT. - Mill River ended a tough week on a positive note with a solid defensive effort and beat Hartford 50-30 in a Marble Valley League boys basketball game Saturday.
The Minutemen are 6-3, having fallen to Division I Brattleboro and Burr and Burton this week.
"But we're 6-0 in our division; that's what I tell the kids," said coach Jack Rogers of his D-II club.
The Minutemen got out to an 18-9 start and maintained the lead the rest of the way. The led at halftime 29-15.
Aidan Botti had 19 points with three 3-pointers and Will Grabowski 14 with four treys for Mill River.
Hartford fell to 0-10.
"We played well," Rogers said. "They were physical and they roughed us up a little bit but we got through it. I'm happy."
Mill River goes back on the road Wednesday to play at Windsor.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Windsor 63, Bellows Falls 46
WINDSOR - Bellows Falls suffered its first loss of the season as Windsor got out to a 15-5 first-quarter lead and never looked back in its 63-46 victory in girls basketball Saturday.
"We came to play," Windsor coach Bruce Mackay said.
Olivia Rockwood led the Yellow Jackets with 29 points, a day that included five 3-pointers. Addie Prior also swished a couple of 3-point field goals and finished with 10 points.
The Jacks had nine 3-pointers as a team.
"Brooke McKeen and Reese Perry did a nice job for us on the boards," Mackay said.
Halle Dickinson led the Terriers with 17 points.
Windsor improved its record to 8-3 and the Terriers fell to 8-1.
The Jackets host Hartford on Tuesday, a night that will see them raising their 2018 Division III state championship banner.
Westside 63, Poultney 29
POULTNEY - Elizabeth Bailey poured in 17 points to lead 8-3 West Rutland to a 63-29 victory over winless Poultney on Saturday in girls basketball action on Capman Court.
Grace Hayes led the Blue Devils with 13 points.
BOWLING
Windsor keglers win
The Windsor bowling team notched a win Saturday by beating Springfield in the finals, 160-144, 109-174, 173-152.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Plymouth 53, Castleton 49
PLYMOUTH, N.H. _ Jess Conant led the way with 14 points as Plymouth edged Castleton 53-49 in Little East basketball on Saturday. The loss dropped Castleton to 4-5 in LEC play where Plymouth improved to 2-9.
The Panthers are 8-9 overall and Castleton 12-6.
Brooke Raiche had 18 points to lead the Spartans but was their only double-figure scorer. Alexis Quenneville and Katlyn Toomey added nine points apiece.
Castleton will visit Western Connecticut State on Wednesday.
Rideout reaches 1,000
POULTNEY - Green Mountain College's Mercedes Rideout scored 26 points in just 26 minutes and reached the 1,000-point milestone on the way in Friday night's 84-38 victory over Maine-Augusta in women's basketball action at the Eagle Dome.
Poultney High graduate Leanna Mason had 18 points for the Eagles.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Villa Maria 107, CSJ 86
BUFFALO, N.Y. - Lonnie Taylor scored 23 points to lead Villa Maria past College of St. Joseph 107-86 Saturday.
Charles Isaac Jr. scored 23 for the Fighting Saints who found themselves in a 22-point halftime hole at 57-35.
CSJ, 5-16, is at NHTI on Thursday.
Vermont 78, Binghamton 50
BURLINGTON - Vermont stayed perfect (5-0) in the America East Conference by overwhelming Binghamton on Saturday, 78-50.
Ernie Duncan led the 15-4 Catamounts with 20 points and Duncan Everett added 13.
The Bearcats fell to 5-14 and 1-3 in the America East.
Plymouth 82, Castleton 49
PLYMOUTH, N.H. - Freshman Dante Rivera had a career day for the Plymouth Panthers, setting a school record for 3-pointers in a game in an 82-49 rout of Castleton in Little East play Saturday.
Rivera had 10 treys on 10-of-18 shooting from behind the arc and finished with a career-high 34 points. As a team the Panthers were 15 for 31 from 3-point range.
The Panthers are 10-7 overall and 5-4 in the conference, where the 3-14 Spartans fell to 0-9.
Eric Shaw and Casey Belade led Castleton with 11 and 10 points, respectively, with Igor Almeida adding nine.
Plymouth led 38-24 at halftime and pulled away as Rivera had 20 points after the break.
The Spartans will host Johnson on Monday.
MENS' HOCKEY
Babson 7, Castleton 2
Mike Egan scored a pair of goals to lead Babson past Castleton 7-2 at Spartan Arena on Saturday afternoon.
Caleb Fizer and Jacob Erwin both scored goals for the Spartans who got through the first period in a scoreless tie before giving up three goals in the second.
Castleton gave up a pair of empty netters late to make the score look more lopsided than it was.
Castleton is 1-9-2 in NEHC and will be at Norwich Friday.
POSTPONEMENTS
Saturday's Proctor at Black River girls basketball game was postponed owing to weather concerns.
Green Mountain College women's basketball game against Pine Manor was postponed.
The College of St. Joseph women's basketball game at Villa Maria has been cancelled.
