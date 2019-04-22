CHESTER — The Green Mountain baseball team moved its record to 2-0 Monday with a 7-2 victory over neighboring rival Springfield.
Dylan McCarthy started and notched the win, surrendering only one hit. He struck out six.
McCarthy also had a good day at the plate, delivering an RBI single.
Ty Merrill finished up, pitching hitless ball over three innings.
Leadoff batter Reid Hyrekiewicz wielded the big bat for the Chieftains. He had three hits, drew two walks, had an RBI and stole a base.
Everett Mosher knocked in two runs for the Chiefs.
Caleb Chambers had the lone hit for the Cosmos.
Sam Presch took the loss.
The Chieftains will try to stay unbeaten Tuesday at Woodstock.
Rex Hill, the winning pitcher in GM's first game, will get the start.
"He will be on a limited pitch count but hopefully can give us a couple of innings," Green Mountain coach Matt McCarthy said.
The Cosmos fell to 0-3.
Arlington 11, Proctor 6
ARLINGTON — Jack Lane did the job with his arm and bat against Proctor on Monday in the Eagles' 11-6 victory.
Lane started and got the win. He also belted a three-run triple.
"He pitched pretty well," Proctor coach Jeff Patch said.
Jacob May started for the Phantoms and took the loss.
The bright spot for the Phantoms was Cam Richardson, who had two hits and two RBIs.
The 0-1 Phantoms are at Poultney on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Proctor 19, Arlington 2
(5 Innings)
ARLINGTON — Amanda Reynolds pitched the first three innings and Lyndsey Elms the final two as Proctor defeated Arlington 19-2 in its softball opener, a game abbreviated to five innings by the mercy rule.
Allie Almond had a double and triple and Sydney Wood, Maggie McKearin and Sarah Pecor added two hits with a double each.
"Our defense played really well," Proctor coach Abby Bennett said. "We didn't hit as well as I had hoped but we did better as the game went along."
The Phantoms are at Woodstock on Thursday.
Hartford 20, Poultney 0
(5 Innings)
HARTFORD, N.Y. — The Poultney softball team fell to 0-3 with Monday's 20-0 loss to Hartford.
Poultney failed to get the ball out of the infield as the Tanagers did not yield a base hit.
"We'll get there," Poultney coach Tony Lamberton said. "I still think we will be a good team."
The Blue Devils will try to break through Tuesday in their home opener at Legion Field against Burr and Burton Academy.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Castleton 4, Middlebury 3
Castleton 11, Middlebury 10
CASTLETON — The Castleton softball team got a sweep of Middlebury on Monday, winning the opener 4-3 and battling back from a 10-4 deficit to win the second game 11-10.
In the first game, North Country Union graduate Kylie Wright fired a complete-game, six-hitter to log the win for Castleton. She struck out three and did not walk any.
Mount Anthony's Jamie Boyle and Brattleboro's Devin Millerick led the Spartan offense. They each had two hits with Boyle hitting a home run in the first inning and Millerick contributing a double.
Irene Margiotti took the loss.
Wright, a freshman, lifted her record to 8-7.
The nightcap was a wild and woolly affair. The Panthers scored six runs in the top of the first and held a 10-4 lead but the Spartans battled back and scored the final seven runs of the game.
Tori Swain and Millerick led Castleton with two hits apiece. Millerick had a double.
Emily Harvey earned the win in relief and Wright completed her big day with the save.
Castleton has a Little East Conference doubleheader Tuesday at UMass Boston.
CU's Fish honored
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — For the second time this season, Castleton University softball freshman infielder Miranda Fish has been named the Little East Conference Rookie of the Week for the week ending April 21.
Fish earned the accolade after a .545 (6-for-11) week at the plate. She accumulated one double, one triple, eight RBIs and seven runs scored during a 3-1 week.
BOYS TENNIS
Rutland 5, Woodstock 2
Rutland swept the doubles competition and won three of the five singles matches to defeat Woodstock 5-2 in boys tennis action Monday.
Andres Aguilar cruised in the No. 1 singles spot for Rutland, trimming Sam Powers 6-1, 6-1.
Charlie Hubble and Dylan Roussel notched the other singles wins for the Raiders. Both were grueling matches. Hubble outlasted Danny Drebbler 7-6 (701), 1-6, 10-8.
Roussel won 5-7, 6-1, 10-6.
Carl Gebhardt and Blake Haston won the singles matches for the Wasps.
Brady Kenosh and Ollie Hamilton and the team of Brayden Moore and Finn McGuiness won in doubles for the Raiders.
Rutland (2-1) hosts Woodstock on Wednesday.
