CHESTER — Haley Mattison hit three 3s in the first period to give Arlington an early lead 13-9 over Green Mountain after one.
Scoring only three points in the third quarter and giving up 18 left the Eagles on the wrong end of 50-28 score.
Mattison scored 14 points for Arlington as they move to 5-6.
Paige Karl and Reilly Merrill each scored 11 for the 7-1 Chieftains.
BFA-St. Albans 52, Rutland 35
Elise Magro scored 16 points for Rutland before the Raiders fell to BFA-St. Albans 52-35 Monday night.
“They played really well and beat us on the boards,” said Raider coach Nate Bellomo about the Comets. “We tried to press and trap in the second half but they went on a run, plus they were 12 of 14 from the line.”
Rylee Burgess and Leigha Charron each scored eight for Rutland and the coach praised their energy.
The Raiders are 6-4 and will host Burlington on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Twin Valley 65,
Arlington 41
WILMINGTON — Jack McHale scored 23 points to lead Twin Valley past Arlington 65-41.
Izaak Park added 14 and Owen Grinold had a career high 15 points for the Wildcats.
“Collin McHale turned in a defensive gem,” said Twin Valley coach Chris Brown.
The Wildcats, 3-4, travel to West Rutland on Thursday.
Arlington is 2-3.
Green Mountain 45,
Black River 38
LUDLOW — James Anderson scored 19 points, 14 of them in a fourth-quarter comeback, to get by Black River 45-38 in Marble Valley League boys basketball action Monday.
“We were down five or six early in the fourth but we turned it on for five minutes and were able to flip it,” said Chieftain coach Brian Rapanotti. “James carried us in the end.”
Brooks Ordway-Smith added 14 points for Green Mountain.
John Mason scored 16 to lead the Presidents.
Green Mountain, 6-2, is off until next Tuesday when they host Proctor.
Poultney omitted
The Poultney boys basketball program’s 10 state titles was omitted from a listing of Rutland County leaders with state championships in the sport.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CSJ 83,
Albany College 58
ALBANY, N.Y. — Alayah Sweeney scored 15 points to lead the College of St. Joseph over Albany College 83-58 Monday night.
The Fighting Saints picked up their third straight win and are winners of five of their last six.
Sabren Eye scored 13 and LaShuante White added 12 for CSJ in a game where 10 Saints saw game action.
Shriya Chanda scored 15 points for Albany.
CSJ, 6-10, is at Vaughn on Tuesday.
Mount Holyoke 60,
Green Mountain 52
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. — Anika Brooks scored 23 points to lead the Mount Holyoke Lyons over Green Mountain 60-52 Monday night.
Taylor Hill scored 16 to lead the Eagles.
Sharena Armstrong and Britanny Frasier each scored 11 for Green Mountain as they fall to 4-10.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Albany College of Pharmacy 80, CSJ 70
ALBANY, N.Y. — Kyle Matousek led Albany College with 23 points as they defeated the College of St. Joseph 80-79.
Mickalous Snowden scored 18 for the Fighting Saints and John Ryal III added 12.
The loss is the 10th in a row for the CSJ men.
They host Maine-Machias on Thursday.
CU’s Raiche
Player of Week
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Castleton University’s Brooke Raiche has earned Little East Conference Player of the Week accolades for the second time this season.
The sophomore guard had a monster week for the Spartans, leading the team to a 2-1 record in a full slate of LEC games. She averaged 21.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game while adding 2.0 steals per game on the defensive side of the ball. She was an efficient 22 of 42 from the field, good for a 52.4 percent rate on the week, while making 4 of 10 3-point shots and 17 of 21 free throws.
She currently ranks among the LEC’s leaders in scoring with 16.9 points per game.
INDOOR TRACK
Castleton’s Garrow
voted top rookie
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Following a school record-breaking performance in the 500-meter run, Dakota Garrow, of the Castleton men’s indoor track and field team, has been named the Little East Conference Indoor Track Rookie of the Week.
Garrow competed in three events at Saturday’s Middlebury Winter Classic and broke the school record with a third-place finish in the 500-meter run with a time of 1:16.16 to break Sebastien Crowell’s 2017 record holding time of 1:20.22.
The Randolph native also finished eighth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:28.89.
To cap his performance, Garrow made his collegiate debut in the pole vault and cleared a height of 2.60 meters (8-6.25) to place fourth.
