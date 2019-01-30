CHESTER — Mya Lewis scored 19 points to lead Green Mountain to a 51-22 win over Leland & Gray in girls basketball action at the Nason Gym on Wednesday night.
“All 12 kids got to play tonight and eight of them scored,” said Chieftains coach Terry Farrell. “We were pretty balanced.”
Hannah Buffum scored 10 for Green Mountain and pulled down 10 rebounds.
The Chieftains are 9-3 and are at Woodstock on Thursday night.
Sydney Hescock scored 10 points for Leland & Gray.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Rhode Island College 50, Castleton 46
CASTLETON — Jordyn Gauvin and Ornela Livremento each scored 12 points as Rhode Island College edged Castleton 50-46 Wednesday night.
Both teams were 5-6 in the Little East Conference going into the game with the winner getting a solid hold on fifth place.
Alexis Quenneville scored 15 to lead the Spartans and Brooke Raiche added 13.
Castleton is 13-8 and will host Keene State on Saturday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Green Mountain 69,
Norwich 57
NORTHFIELD — Green Mountain College topped Norwich 69-57 Wednesday night in Northfield in men’s basketball action.
Greg Alexander led the Eagles with 24 points and Sean Leflore added 14.
Jesse Davis scored 12 to lead the Cadets.
Green Mountain is 15-6 and will play Bryant and Stratton-Buffalo on Saturday.
Rhode Island College 71, Castleton 55
CASTLETON — Adhem Floyd scored 32 points with 10 3s to lead Rhode Island College past Castleton 71-55 in a Little East Conference men’s basketball game on Wednesday.
The Spartans are 0-12 in the Little East and 3-18 overall.
Casey Belade led the Spartans with 17 points and Michael McKoy added 16.
Castleton hosts Keene State on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MSJ 91, Rivendell 54
Mount St. Joseph had little trouble dispatching Rivendell 91-54 Wednesday night.
Logan Montilla led the Mounties with 31 points, Leo Carranza added 15 and Maddox Traynor and Logan Starling each had 11.
The 7-4 Mounties are at Mill River on Friday.
BOYS HOCKEY
BFA-St. Albans 6, Rutland 3
ST. ALBANS — Matt Merrill scored a pair of goals to lead BFA-St. Albans to a 6-3 victory over Rutland on Wednesday.
“We had a pretty good effort tonight,” said Raider coach Chris Adams. “We had a little stretch in the second period where we let down and they scored three quick goals.”
Noah Crossman, Ryan Melen and Ben Simpson scored for the Raiders.
Augie Louras made 16 saves in goal for Rutland and Eren Cetin had a strong game on defense.
The 2-8-1 Raiders host South Burlington on Saturday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Rice 6, Rutland 0
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Rutland girls ice hockey team lost to Rice 6-0 at the Cairns Rink.
Rice is 10-1.
The Raiders are 9-3-1.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Devoid to guide
Springfield baseball
SPRINGFIELD — Hartford High School and Colby-Sawyer graduate Justin Devoid will take the helm of the Springfield High baseball program this spring.
Devoid was a four-year baseball player at Colby-Sawyer and earned his Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training in the spring of 2017.
“With my background of playing baseball for 18 years, with four in college, and a year playing after college, I believe not only my skill set, but my knowledge of the game itself provides me ample reason to be successful with the job opportunity,” he said.
“I have always loved the game of baseball, and I played with a passion, and I believe that being a baseball guy myself, I get a good feeling about Justin. He loves the game and I believe he will share that love with his players,” said Springfield Athletic Director Rich Saypack.
The Cosmos are coming off seasons of 4-12 in 2017 and 3-14 in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.