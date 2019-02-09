Charles Isaac's milestone day helped College of St. Joseph to an impressive win, 78-67 over Central Maine Community College 78-67 in men's basketball Saturday.
Isaac reached a career 2,000 points while scoring a game-high 32, and the 6-21 Fighting Saints rolled to the upset victory on the strength of a 44-22 second half.
Central Maine fell to 16-8.
Isaac did not have a 3-pointer during his big day but team mate Mick Snowden did, making six for 18 points.
Josh Chery lead the visitors with 16 points.
The Fighting Saints will visit NHTI on Sunday.
Green Mountain 65, Fisher 52
BOSTON - Green Mountain College upped its record to 18-6 with a 65-52 victory over Fisher in men's basketball Saturday, led by Greg Alexander with 24 points.
Duane Goodman and Demauriaye Smith added 10 apiece for the Eagles while Anthony Lewis had 11 for 9-17 Fisher.
Southern Maine 93, Castleton 64
PORTLAND, Maine - Getting out to a 40-19 halftime lead, Southern Maine routed Castleton in Little East play 93-64 Saturday.
Five players were in double figures for 5-17 (3-11 LEC) Southern Maine, led by Christian McCue with 19 points.
Denis Lecours had 13 points and Michael Morgan 11 for the 3-20, 0-14 Spartans.
MEN'S HOCKEY
New England College 9, Castleton 2
NEC put a damper on Castleton's Senior Day with a 9-2 verdict in the Spartans' season-ending game at Spartan Arena.
Keenan Hasse had three goals for the Pilgrims, 16-4 overall and 9-4-5 in New England Hockey Conference play. Anthony Puppulo stopped 30 Castleton shots.
Castleton scored twice in the third period with Brian Leonard tallying from Anton Tarvainen and Kyle Kazeroid striking from Caleb Fizer.
Goalie Wyatt Pickrell, one of only three Spartan seniors, stopped seven shots with Kyle Alaverdy stopping 13 and Luke Cohen nine.
Fizer, a forward, and defenseman Dan Fitzgerald are Castleton's other seniors.
The Spartans finished up 4-17-4 overall and 2-14-2 in the NEHC.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Castleton 4, Salem State 2
SALEM, Mass. - Castleton came from behind twice to beat Salem State 4-2 in New England Hockey Conference play on Saturday and will ride a hot hand into the NEHC playoffs.
Castleton finished the regular season with five wins in the last six games and clinched the conference's third seed. The Spartans will host a quarterfinals game at Spartan Arena next weekend.
Castleton, 9-13-3 overall and 9-5-2 in the conference, scored three straight goals to take control of the contest, capped by Jade Remillard's power-play goal in the third period from Aimee Briand and Courtney Gauthier.
Nicolle Trivini (from Casey Traill), Jocelyn Forrest (from Bre Babiarz) and Briand also scored for Castleton and Katlyn Hathaway manned the nets with 11 saves.
Casie Curtin and Julia Dares scored for Salem State, 6-14-4 overall and 3-10-3 in the conference. Keeper Isabelle Woodward stopped 18 shots.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Southern Maine 58, Castleton 45
PORTLAND, Maine - A 31-17 first half carried the University of Southern Maine past Castleton 58-45 in Little East Conference women's basketball on Saturday.
Kimberly Howrigan had 14 points and Kristina Blais another 10 for the hosts, 13-9 overall and 8-5 in LEC play.
Castleton (14-9, 6-8) suffered through a tough shooting day, converting only 14 of 55 field goal attempts. Brooke Raiche and Alexis Quenneville led the Spartans with 15 and nine points, respectively.
Fisher 70, Green Mountain 48
BOSTON - A 41-22 second half broke up a close game as Fisher beat Green Mountain 70-48 in the NIAC Championship game Saturday.
Jenny-Lynn Eggers had 22 points to lead four players in double figures for 17-10 Fisher.
For 6-17 Green Mountain, Mercedes Rideout had 14 points, Sharena Armstrong 11, Sabrina Simili eight and Leanna Mason seven.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Otter Valley 63, Hartford 53
WHITE RIVER JCT. - Livia Bernhardt fired in 24 points and Otter Valley evened up with Hartford with a 63-53 decision in a foul-plagued Marble Valley League game Saturday.
The teams combined to shoot 73 free throws, with 30 shot in the second period alone.
The decision avenged a 46-31 Hartford win in Brandon earlier in the week.
OV improved to 5-10 while Hartford slipped to 3-13. Kennedy Mullen had 24 points for the host Hurricanes.
