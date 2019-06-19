WESTMINSTER — The unbeaten Lakes Region team made the trip to Hadley Field for the scheduled night game in American Legion baseball against Bellows Falls Post 37 but not a pitch was thrown.
Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese said they didn't see any rain through most of the trip but then there was a downpour that took away any chance of playing the game.
Lakes Region is scheduled to put its 4-0 record on the line Thursday at Bennington Post 13, but the weather forecast for that game is not promising.
Greenlese said that Nate Bathalon is his probable pitcher against Bennington.
LEGION BASEBALL
Vt. teams in Rhody
CRANSTON, R.I. — Two Vermont American Legion baseball teams will be in Rhode Island to compete in the ITRI Square Cranston Classic this weekend.
They will face one another in the event on Saturday when SD Ireland of Hinesburg meets White River Post 84 at 8 a.m.
