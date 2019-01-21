ESSEX — Fair Haven’s Dylan Lee won the Blaine Isham Most Pins Fastest award over the weekend at the Michael J. Baker Classic.
Lee executed four pins in 4 minutes, 18 seconds at the annual tournament that serves as one of the highlights of the Vermont high school wrestling season.
Lee, a junior in the 145-pound class, is 34-3 this season and 83-26 for his career.
“He is buying into everything we are teaching as coaches,” Fair Haven coach Scott Shaddock said. “He is the kind of kid that if he gets beat, he comes off the mat saying, ‘I’ve got some work to do in practice.’
“His goal is to be a state champion and a New England champion.”
The high school wrestling scene shifts to Vergennes this weekend for the Bob Benore Invitational.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Springfield 33, GM 24
SPRINGFIELD — The Cosmos made their free throws late in the game Monday to put away Green Mountain in a battle of neighboring rivals working on good seasons.
The Chieftains had a 10-8 lead after the first quarter but Springfield won a low-scoring second quarter to take a 13-12 lead into the locker room. The Cosmos took a 22-18 lead into the fourth stanza.
Hailey Perham led the Cosmos with 11 points and Paige Karl topped Green Mountain’s scoring with 14.
The Cosmos had some offensive balance with Hannah Crosby and Juliana Alberto-Levings each contributing six points.
The win hiked Division II Springfield’s record to 7-3. The Cosmos have won six of their last seven.
Division III Green Mountain fell to 7-2. The loss halted a six-game winning streak by the Chieftains.
Granville 40, Poultney 32
POULTNEY — The Blue Devils are getting closer. Winless Poultney made a strong bid for that elusive first win Monday night against Granville, but the Golden Horde were able to get back across the New York state line with a 40-32 victory.
Grace Hayes had another big game for the Devils with 17 points and Julia Bruno chipped in nine.
Andrea Haynes led Granville with 10 points.
The Blue Devils were down by 10 at halftime and fought back to cut the lead to four late in the fourth quarter.
“They are big. We got killed on the boards,” Poultney coach Todd Hayes said.
The 0-12 Blue Devils host Mid-Vermont Christian on Wednesday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
NVU-Johnson 71, Castleton 69
CASTLETON — Vernon Slater connected on a dramatic 3-point field goal with just over two seconds remaining to give Northern Vermont University-Johnson a 71-69 victory over Castleton University in men’s basketball action Monday night at Glenbrook Gym.
Winslow Jones led the Badgers with 19 points. Robert Dubose followed with 16 and Slater and Haji Haji added 11 apiece.
It was the second straight win for the 2-15 Badgers.
Leading the 3-15 Spartans were Eric Shaw with 20 points, Casey Belade with 19 and Denis LeCours with 15. LeCours also had 11 rebounds.
It was the 13th straight loss for the Spartans.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Castleton places 5th
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University wrestling team claimed a fifth-place finish at the New England Wrestling Association Dual Meet Championship.
The sixth-seeded Spartans dropped their first match of the day against third-seeded Roger Williams before bouncing back with wins of the Nos. 7 and 5 seeds Western New England and Wesleyan, respectively, in their final two matches of the day.
The effects of Winter Storm Harper impacted the field for the event, as the original 16-team field shrunk to just 10 teams on Sunday.
Michael Gonyea — who was named to the All-Tournament Team — Chance LaPier and Jesse Webb each went 3-0 in their respective weight classes.
WOMEN’S NORDIC
Castleton finishes 2nd
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The Castleton University women’s nordic ski team recorded a second-place finish at the Clarkson University Invitational on Saturday afternoon at Mt. Van Hoevenberg.
Consisting of two separate disciplines, the 15-kilometer skiathlon comprised of a 7.5-kilometer classic leg before the racers returned to the start and switching to skate skis to complete another 7.5-kilometer stretch.
Leading the Spartans were Megan Greene with third overall, breaking up a group of three Clarkson racers in the top 4. Castleton’s Greene was less than three minutes behind the co-winners from the host squad, clocking a time of 59:10.
Finishing in 11th and 14th, respectively, Emily Greene (1:03:52) and Adi Toof (1:07:52) were the next two racers across the finish line for Castleton. Molly O’Callahan, Kaylyn Crompton and Emily Cromie helped wrap up the order for the Spartans, with each placing inside the top 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.