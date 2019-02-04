FAIR HAVEN — Elise Magro scored 20 points to lead Rutland to a 34-24 win over Fair Haven in girls basketball action Monday night.
“Their physicality made the difference tonight,” said Slater coach Kyle Wilson.
Leigha Charron added nine points for the 9-5 Raiders.
Kaleigh Brown led the Slaters with nine points and Ryleigh Coloutti added eight.
Fair Haven, 10-4, is at Mill River on Wednesday.
Green Mountain 49,
Twin Valley 21
WILMINGTON — Rachel Guerra scored 11 points to lead Green Mountain over Twin Valley 49-21 in girls Marble Valley League action Monday.
Jarrett Niles scored 11 for Twin Valley.
The Chieftains are 11-3.
Twin Valley, 3-11, travels to Woodstock on Thursday.
MSJ 57, Poultney 23
POULTNEY — Julia Lee scored 14 points to lead Mount St. Joseph past Poultney 57-23 in girls Marble Valley basketball action Monday.
Grace Hayes scored eight and Kassidy Mack added five for the Blue Devils.
Sophie Markowski scored 10 for the 12-4 Mounties.
Poultney, 2-14, will be at Black River on Thursday.
Springfield 58, Hartford 48
HARTFORD — Hannah Crosby scored 16 points to lead Springfield to a 58-48 win over Hartford on Monday night.
Gabby Wardwell and Julianna Albero-Levings each added 10 for the Cosmos.
“I want to highlight Julianna’s contribution,” said Springfield coach Joe Costello. “She has to guard the top player every game and to get 10 points from her along with her defense is great.”
Springfield is 10-4 and will host Leland & Gray on Thursday.
Kennedy Mullin scored 11 for 2-12 Hartford.
BOWLING
Randolph on top
Randolph is the team everyone is trying to catch in bowling. The Galloping Ghosts lead the state with 79 points to 76 for South Burlington and 73 for Springfield.
Rounding out the rest of the field are Windsor 71, Essex 60, Fair Haven 60, Brattleboro 49, Hartford 41, Burlington 36, Enosburg 30 and White River 30.
