MANCHESTER — Elise Magro took care of getting the 1,000th point of her career and went on to score a game high 18 to lead the Raiders to a 44-40 win over Burr and Burton Academy.
She is the first in the Rutand girls program to reach the 1,000 plateau.
“It was playoff style basketball tonight,” said Raiders coach Nate Bellomo, “Burr and Burton played lights out and mixed up their defense, but in the end, we came out with a win.”
Leigha Charron added 14 points for Rutland as the Raiders improve to 12-5.
Magro ended the game with 1,010.
Rutland hosts Brattleboro on Saturday.
Burr and Burton is 7-10.
Hartford 49,
Fair Haven 41 (OT)
HARTFORD — Devan Murphy scored 14 points to lead Hartford to a 49-41 overtime win against Fair Haven Thursday night.
Fair Haven let 24-13 at halftime lead get away from them as they fall to 11-5.
Ryleigh Coloutti led the Slaters with 23 points.
Hartford is 4-14.
Fair Haven is at Vergennes on Saturday at 2:30 p.m..
Windsor 73,
Otter Valley 23
BRANDON — Windsor took advantage of an Otter Valley team depleted by sickness and injury to pull out a 73-23 win.
Windsor pressed the entire contest.
The Otters, 6-11, have to turn around and play at Windsor on Saturday.
Livia Bernhardt led the Otters with eight points.
Windsor is 12-3.
Springfield 49,
Twin Valley 30
WILMINGTON — Hannah Crosby scored 15 points to lead Springfield to a 49-30 win over Twin Valley Thursday night.
“I was pleased with the way we hung in,” said Twin Valley coach Buddy Hayford. “It seems strange to say that when we lost by 19, but I”m pleased.”
After falling behind 18-2 to start the game Twin Valley did play well after that.
Gabby Wardwell added 14 points for the Cosmos who improve to 14-4.
Jarret Niles led Twin Valley with eight points.
Twin Valley is 4-13 and hosts Proctor on Saturday.
Arlington 44,
Poultney 33
ARLINGTON — Arlington topped Poultney 44-33 in girls Marble Valley League basketball action Thursday.
Poultney is 3-15. Arlington is 7-11.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Rutland 68,
Burlington 63 (OT)
BURLINGTON — Jamison Evans hit a 3-pointer with a minute and a half in overtime and the Raiders held on to win 68-63 from there.
Evans led all scorers with 33 points on the night and Evan Pockette added 10 for Rutland.
“We did just enough,” said Rutland coach Mike Wood who was pleased to get out of town with a win.
Jensen Galy and Jackson Sebakian each scored 14 for Burlington.
Rutland is 11-4 and will be right back at it tonight when it hosts Mount Anthony.
Burlington is 6-7.
BOYS’ ALPINE SKIING
Rutland edges Woodstock
KILLINGTON — The Rutland High School boys alpine ski team edged Woodstock 30 to 31 in the GS event at Pico Thursday afternoon.
Burr and Burton placed third with 35 points, MSJ, fourth 41 points, and Thetford finished fifth with 103.
Burr and Burton’s Blake Green finished first in both runs with a total time of 1:15.94.
Rutland’s Dylan Roussel finished second with a time of 1:16.89 and three-one-hundreths of a second ahead of Woodstock’s Peter Borden.
MSJ’s Lucas Pencak took fourth at 1:17.70 and Raider Brayden Moore rounded out the top five with a time of 1:18.17
GIRLS’
ALPINE SKIING
Woodstock tops Rutland
KILLINGTON — Kelly Gebhardt finished first in both of her runs with a total time of 1:21.34. to lead Woodstock to a team victory over Rutland and Burr and Burton Thursday at Pico.
Woodtock finished with 17 points, Rutland 23, and Burr and Burton 47.
Rutland took second and third with Vera Martin at 1:22.1 and Ashleah Adams at 1:22.57.
Woodstock picked up fourth and fifth places with Abigail Masilo in 1:23.33 and Alice Sperber at 1:23.67.
Rutland’s Lea Zmurko tied for seventh with a time of 1:25.21 and Raider Logan Kinsman finished tenth at 1:26.20.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Spartans earn honors
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — On the cusp of a playoff appearance, the Castleton University women’s ice hockey team earned recognition with five selections to the New England Hockey Conference all-conference teams on Thursday afternoon.
Spartans scoring leader Jocelyn Forrest earned second-team honors as a forward, while Aimee Briand – the team’s second-leading scorer – was named to the All-NEHC third team. On defense, Casey Traill was named to the third team and Ryanne Mix earned all-rookie recognition. Rounding out Castleton’s selections, goalie Rylie Wills was named to the third team.
The third-seeded Spartans will host No. 6 Plymouth in an NEHC quarterfinals game on Saturday at Spartan Arena at 3 p.m.
