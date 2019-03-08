NORTH CLARENDON — Mill River broke a tie late in the game to oust U-32, 60-49, Friday in Division II boys basketball.
U-32 went on a six-point run to tie the game at 49 with 2:30 remaining in the contest.
Mill River took a timeout and Will Farwell hit a 3-pointer out of the break to give the Minutemen the lead back. Will Grabowski followed with a 3 of his own as Mill River scored the last 11 points.
Farwell finished with 19 points on the night, Aiden Botti added 15 and Grabowski 14.
“Zach Ames scored nine points and played a great game,” said Mill River coach Jack Rogers.
Jordan Hawkins led U-32 with 12 points as the Raiders close the season at 13-9.
Mill River will face Mount St. Joseph in the Division II boys basketball semifinals in Barre on Monday. The teams split the season series, each winning at home.
Asked about the match, Rogers said, “We played awesome tonight and we’re going to enjoy it. We’ll start thinking about Monday tomorrow.”
Proctor 40, Sharon 35
PROCTOR — Hard to imagine winning a game and shooting 11 for 28 from the foul line, but Proctor was able to do it as the Phantoms held off Sharon 40-35 Friday night.
Solomon Parker led the Phantoms with 12 points as they improve to 15-7.
“I’d rather play terrible and win than play great and lose,” said Phantom coach Jake Eaton on his team’s performance. “Hopefully we got the stinker out of the way.”
Tyler Chapin led Sharon with 15 points as the team closes out the season at 14-8.
Brennon Crossmon and Nate Greb each added nine points for Proctor, which punched its ticket to Barre.
Proctor will be going up against No. 1 seed Danville and will need a much better performance to advance.
“We have a huge challenge,” said Eaton, “but if you want to be champions you have to beat the best.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
Division I
Rice 70, Essex 62 Rutland 55, South Burlington 35 Mount Mansfield 66, Burr and Burton 36 St. Johnsbury 62, North Country 35
Division II
MSJ 41, Fair Haven 38 Mill River 60, U-32 49 Milton 51, Montpelier 46 Lake Region 55, Lamoille 42
Division III
Peoples 77, Windsor 69 (OT) Thetford 66, BFA-Fairfax 51
Division IV
Danville 78, Twinfield 57 Proctor 40, Sharon 35 Twin Valley 48, Rivendell 46
HOCKEY
GIRLS
Division II
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.