Virtually everyone wearing Mount St. Joseph green scored in an 89-46 rout of Missisquoi in a Division II boys basketball playdown Tuesday at Martin McDonough Gym.
Maddox Traynor popped in 17 points to lead a very balanced effort by the top-seeded, 16-5 Mounties. Logan Montilla added 16 and Andre Prunty 10 for MSJ, which will host No. 9 Fair Haven in Friday’s quarterfinals.
“I was surprised by how much they won,” MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau said of Fair Haven’s 48-14 victory at Otter Valley.
MSJ will not take its Marble Valley League rival for granted, like the Mounties did not take the No. 16, 3-18 T-Birds for granted.
“I was really happy with how we played,” Charbonneau said. “We didn’t take their seeding to heart.”
MSJ beat the Slaters by 11 and five points in their two games this year.
Proctor 54, Long Trail 39
PROCTOR — Brennon Crossmon scored 19 points to lead Proctor over Long Trail in Division IV playoff action Tuesday night.
Conner McKearin added 16 for the Phantoms and Nate Greb scored eight and played a strong inside game despite limited minutes with an ankle injury.
“We couldn’t shake them,” said Proctor coach Jake Eaton. “Jackson Washburn always gives us trouble.”
Washburn scored 17 points for Long Trail and Jeremy Linfield added 16.
Long Trail ends the season at 5-13.
Proctor, 14-7, will be in action again on Friday.
Fair Haven 48, Otter Valley 16
BRANDON — It was a No. 1 seed over a No. 16-type score when No. 9 Fair Haven shocked No. 8 Otter Valley 48-14 Tuesday night.
“We jumped on them early and probably played our best defensive game all year,” said Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost.
Cam Coloutti scored 15 for the Slaters with Parker Morse adding 14 and Joey Gannon scoring 10.
Fair Haven, 12-9, is moving on to face MSJ.
The Otters end the year at 11-10.
West Rutland 48, Arlington 44
WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland beat Arlington for the first time in three tries Tuesday, prevailing 48-44 in a Division IV playdown game.
No. 7 Westside, 2-9, will play the winner of Wednesday’s Richford-Poultney game on Saturday.
No. 10 Arlington finished the year at 9-11.
Twin Valley 75,
Mid-Vermont Christian 39
WILMINGTON — Owen Grinold scored 19 points to lead Twin Valley to a convincing 75-39 win over Mid-Vermont Christian Tuesday night.
Collin McHale and Izaak Park each added 11 points as Twin Valley moves on and will host Rivendell on Friday night.
FOOTBALL
Raiders, Slaters, Devils and
Bulldogs named to
Shrine team
Three 2018 football state finalists and one champion had players selected to the 2019 Vermont Shrine team, led by three Rutland Raiders.
Ryan Moore, Noah Crossman and Dakota Peters were selected from the Raiders. Moore, the quarterback, and Peters, the tailback, combined for more than 3,000 total yards on the way to the finals, where they lost to Mount Mansfield.
D-IV finalist Poultney sent Jacob Allen and Mason Hutchins to the squad; D-II finalist Fair Haven had quarterback Cam Coloutti, Jake Grenier, Aaron Szabo and Jesse Tucker selected; D-II champion Burr and Burton’s selections were Jake Baker, Olivier Cazaudmec and Will Frank.
ALPINE SKIING
Woodstock, St. Jay win
BURKE — The St. Johnsbury boys defended their Alpine skiing state championship Tuesday, while the Woodstock girls claimed their first title since 2015.
Lyndon’s Lena Sauter and Burr and Burton’s Blake Greene claimed top individual honors in both the slalom and giant slalom races. Green won Tuesday’s slalom event in 1:19.62, with Sauter prevailing in 1:25.06.
The St. Johnsbury boys did not have any giant slalom finishers in the top-five, but strong balance lifted the Hilltoppers to the best team result. Tommy Zschau (sixth, 1:44.38), Hugo Hong (seventh, 1:45.72), Camdyn Meigs (12th, 1:47.33) and Cody VanDine (16th, 1:50) paced the Hilltoppers, who opened up a 36-point lead over second-place Stowe during the opening day. The St. Johnsbury boys wrapped up the title with an eight-point win over second-place CVU in slalom. Zschau (seventh, 1:25.81), Cody VanDine (17th, 1:32.52), Leo Desrochers (21st, 1:33.57) and Meigs (22nd, 1:34.07) scored points.
Woodstock’s girls team finished with 23 points in GS, while CVU trailed by 32 points. The Redhawks beat the Wasps by 19 points in slalom but it wasn’t enough to overcome the early deficit. The Woodstock girls relied on one podium finish and three more top-10 results in GS. Scoring for the Wasps were Kelly Gebhardt (second, 1:45.51), Chloe Noble (seventh, 1:55.18), Taylor Blodorn (eighth, 1:55.21) and Alice Sperber (ninth, 1:55.54). The leaders in slalom were Gebhardt (second, 1:27.29), Noble (20th, 1:42.97), Blodorn (15th, 1:41.23) and Sperber (16th, 1:41.71).
Harwood and Stowe also showed off their team depth during both events at Burke Mountain Resort. Harwood’s fastest skiers in the girls GS race were Gretchen Kogut (13th, 1:57.62), Aliza Jernigan (20th, 1:59.23), Kelly Tynan (37th, 2:05.62) and Laili Iskandarova (40th, 2:06.52). Leading the way for the Stowe girls were Keely Levering-Fisher (26th, 2:01.67), Sarah Evans (42nd, 2:07.51), Wren Murphy (56th, 2:18) and Ashley McHugh (57th, 2:22.05).
Raimon Bleda-Vilal (fifth, 1:43.68) paced the Stowe boys in GS. He was followed by teammates Flynn Kearney (11th, 1:47.32), Anthony Marron (28th, 1:54.79) and Charlie Alexson (37th, 1:57.10). Harwood’s top GS athletes were Rex Rubinstein (third, 1:43.43), Aidan Melville (38th, 1:57.28), Sawyer Belongia (48th, 2:02.50) and Eli Moskowitz (49th, 2:03.43)
The Stowe boys carried their momentum into slalom, with Bleda (second, 1:23.21), Kearney (third, 1:23.21), Charlie Alexson (27th, 1:36.86) and Nick Mitchell (43rd, 1:46.34) setting the tone. For Harwood, Rubinstein (fourth, 1:25.47), Ely Kalkstein (16th, 1:32.41), Eli Moskowitz (35th, 1:39.63) and Eamon Gilhuly (39th, 1:42.15) helped their team stay competitive.
The Harwood girls relied on solid GS results from Kogut (eighth, 1:38.49), Tynan (19th, 1:42.53), Alayna Morelli (36th, 1:49.55) and Siena Mazer (40th, 1:53.48). Stowe features quality GS results from Levering-Fisher (23rd, 1:44.11), Murphy (49th, 1:59.26), Evans (52nd, 2:03.64) and McHugh (52nd, 2:03.64).
GIRLS HOCKEY
Burlington/Colchester 5, Rutland 2
BURLINGTON — Madison Chagnon scored three goals as Burlington/Colchester knocked Rutland out of the D-I girls hockey playoffs 5-2 Tuesday night.
Alexis Patterson and Isabel Crossman both scored goals for the Raiders and Kristen Pariseau had 18 saves.
The Raiders close the season at 11-9-1.
VERMONT PLAYOFFS
Tuesday’s boys basketball and boys and girls hockey tournament scores:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Division I
Rice 67, Colchester 45 Rutland 70, Lyndon 43 St. Johnsbury 71, Burlington 56 Mount Mansfield 66, Spaulding 44 South Burlington 54, CVU 46
Division II
MSJ 89, Missisquoi 46 Fair Haven 48, Otter Valley 14 Mill River 57, Harwood 39 Montpelier 59, Vergennes 47 Milton 53, Woodstock 39
Division III
Windsor 79, Winooski 68 BFA-Fairfax 73, Randolph 46
Division IV
Proctor 54, Long Trail 39 Twin Valley 75, Mid-Vermont 39 Rivendell 51, Blue Mountain 35 West Rutland 48, Arlington 44
BOYS HOCKEY
Division I
Middlebury 2, South Burlington 1 CVU 1, BFA St. Albans 0 (OT)
Girls Hockey
Division I
