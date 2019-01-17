The defending state champion Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team put their championship pedigree to use in Thursday night at Martin McDonough Gymnasium, outscoring Springfield 21-7 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 46-44 victory.
“It was a good team effort,” MSJ coach G.J. Garrow said of his team’s fourth consecutive victory. It pushed the Mounties’ record to 7-4 and the Cosmos fell to 6-3.
Julia Lee led the Mounties with 18 points. She knocked in four 3-point field goals. Sophie Markowski followed her with 14 points.
It was Markowski who keyed the fourth-quarter uprising by going 7 for 8 from the foul line, all pressure-packed free throws.
Rory Carrara came off the bench to grab some key rebounds for the Mounties.
Post player Gabby Wardwell led the Cosmos with 14 points. Hailey Perham followed with 12 and Hannah Crosby added 11.
It ended a five-game winning streak for the Cosmos.
Mid-Vermont 50, Poultney 29
POULTNEY — The Blue Devils were trying to hang with Mid-Vermont Christian, but the Eagles got away from Poultney by outscoring the Devils 19-7 in the third quarter.
Grace Hayes led the 0-10 Blue Devils with 15 points and Hannah Webster tossed in nine.
“Mid-Vermont has beaten some good teams. I was happy overall,” Poultney coach Todd Hayes said.
The Eagles raised their record to 8-2, both losses coming at the hands of Blue Mountain.
The Blue Devils host West Rutland on Saturday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CSJ 71,
Maine-Machias 70
Serena Eye’s layup with eight seconds remaining was the winning hoop as the College of St. Joseph women’s basketball team edged Maine-Machias 71-70 Thursday night.
The victory avenged a 69-55 loss the Fighting Saints endured at Machias in November.
Eye led the 8-10 Saints with 19 points and LaShaunte White added 16 on the strength of her 3-point shooting. White connected on four of her nine shots beyond the arc.
They had help from Nakeeya Goodman-Boddie with 10 points and nine rebounds, and Madison Akins with 10 points.
Tate Dolley led all scorers, pouring 31 for the 9-5 Clippers.
Saturday’s home game against Villa Maria has been cancelled so the Fighting Saints’ next contest is Jan. 24 at NHTI. They do not return home until Feb. 5 when Fisher visits the St. Joseph Athletic Center.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Machias 108, CSJ 97
Defense continues to be a problem area for the College of St. Joseph men’s basketball team. Thursday night’s 108-97 loss to Maine-Machias marked the eighth time this season the Fighting Saints gave up more than 100 points in a loss.
Dante Ramos scored 29 to lead five Machias players in double figures.
Mick Snowden led the Saints with 32. CSJ teammates Charles Isaac Jr. and Brian Kennedy added 22 and 20, respectively.
The Saints fell to 5-14 and the Clippers improved their record to 6-10.
The Fighting Saints waste no time getting back to action with a trip to Bryant & Stratton of Buffalo on Friday night.
UVM schedule changes
BURLINGTON — With heavy snow in the forecast for the Northeast this weekend, the University of Vermont has shifted basketball game times to ensure the safety of fans, staff and student-athletes.
The men’s basketball home game against Binghamton on Saturday has been moved from 7 p.m. to 1 p.m. The women’s basketball game on the road at Binghamton has been moved from 2 p.m. to noon. Both games will still be broadcast on ESPN3.
The 14-4 UVM men’s team will be putting a 4-0 America East Conference record on the line.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Rutland 3, BBA 0
MANCHESTER — The Rutland girls hockey team’s strong season continued Wednesday night with the Raiders blanking Burr and Burton Academy 3-0 to hike their record to 8-1.
Amy Howard made nine saves in notching the shutout, the Raiders’ fourth shutout of the campaign.
Brianna Beauchamp had two goals and Alexis Patterson had a goal to go with two assists. Also earning assists were Maggie Schillinger, Ella Lowkes and Alyssa Kennedy.
Bulldog goalie Lola Herzog had to collect 25 saves.
The Raiders, who have outscored the opposition 45-9, are at Stowe on Saturday.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Castleton dominant
EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. — The Castleton University wrestling squad picked up its third consecutive dual match victory on Wednesday evening, taking down SUNY-Sullivan by a final score of 50-6 at Columbia High School.
The Spartans claimed nine of the 10 weight classes on the evening, including five wins via fall.
Owen Kretschmer opened the day at 125 with a 9-2 victory via decision before Michael Gonyea upped the lead to 9-0 with a win via fall in 1:02 in the 133. After SUNY-Sullivan took the 141-pound bout via fall, Castleton earned six points on a forfeit by SUNY-Sullivan at the 149.
Cooper Fleming notched a win via technical fall at the 157, taking his match 19-2. Cameron Milliken kept it rolling at the 165 with a pin in 1:01, before Chance LaPier and Jason Hoffman added dominant wins via fall in their respective weight classes. SUNY-Sullivan forfeited both the 197 and 285-pound bouts, giving Castleton the easy victory.
The Spartans return to the mat on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for the NEWA Championship Duals at the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence, Rhode Island.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CU gets the jump
The first two Little East Conference baseball teams that will see action are Castleton University and UMass-Dartmouth.
They will each play their season opener on Feb. 22. Castleton faces Whitworth at Occidental College in Los Angeles that day. UMass-Dartmouth will meet Denison at Ferrum University in Virginia.
College of St. Joseph opens even earlier. The Fighting Saints are at Webber International in Babson Park, Florida, for a doubleheader on Feb. 19. Webber is ranked No. 18 in the Preseason NAIA Coaches’ Poll.
