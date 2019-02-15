LUDLOW — Julie Lee had 20 points and Sophie Markowski 12 to power Mount St. Joseph to a 47-8 victory over Black River in Friday night’s girls basketball game at Presidential Hall.
Hope Kelley led the Presidents with five points.
MSJ’s record goes to 13-4 and Black River falls to 1-15.
Granville 57, Poultney 24
GRANVILLE, N.Y. — Granville topped Poultney 57-24 in girls basketball Friday.
Kassidy Mack scored seven to lead the Blue Devils. “We played last night and we didn’t have any legs left,” Poultney coach Todd Hayes said.
Poultney, 3-16, hosts Proctor on Monday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Green Mountain 78,
Alfred State 66
ALFRED, N.Y. — Mercedes Rideout scored 22 points to lead the Green Mountain College women’s basketball team past Alfred State 78-66 Friday night.
Sharena Armstrong added 18 for the Eagles as they improved to 7-17.
Rayanna Anderson led the Pioneers with 17 points. They are 5-17.
Green Mountain plays at Villa Maria on Saturday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Alfred 67, Green Mountain 56
ALFRED, N.Y. — Tahaij Lewis scored 15 points to lead Alfred State over Green Mountain 67-56 Friday night.
Duane Goodman and Sean Leflore each scored 11 for the Eagles.
Green Mountain, 18-8, ends the regular season at Villa Maria on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Poultney 56, Arlington 39
ARLINGTON — Poultney improved to 9-6 with a 56-39 win over Arlington in Marble Valley league boys basketball action Friday.
Arlington is 5-7.
Bellows Falls 69,
Springfield 45
SPRINGFIELD — Ryan Kelly had 22 points and Dylan Clark had 17 as Bellows Falls topped Springfield 69-45 in boys Marble Valley league action Friday.
Bellows Falls improves to 6-7. Noah Zierfus had 13 for Springfield, which fell to 3-13.
Green Mountain 51,
Leland & Gray 39
TOWNSHEND — Green Mountain topped Leland & Gray 51-39 in Marble Valley basketball Friday night.
Green Mountain improves to 8-6 on the season.
Leland & Gray falls to 3-11.
