NEW LONDON, N.H. — The Norwich University men’s basketball team earned its fifth Great Northeast Athletic Conference win of the season while downing Colby-Sawyer, 76-54, in a matchup at the David L. Coffin Fieldhouse.
Norwich’s Jalen Olivero had a game-high 17-points in the victory while grabbing six boards and dishing out three assists. Samuel-Noah Osarenkhoe earned 16 points while shooting 75 percent from the field and Kyle Booth and Donovan Lewis Jr. added 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Norwich jumped out to an early 14-6 lead after Booth knocked down a 3 with 15:39 remaining in the first half. Colby-Sawyer battled to within four before Lewis Jr. scored the next four points to give the Cadets a 21-13 edge.
The Chargers closed the gap to three with a layup by Kevin Cummings, but Kohlby Murray and Jaydon Cousin combined to extend the lead to seven. Norwich went into the half holding a 35-26 lead after Olivero knocked down a clutch 3-pointer at the end of the half.
The Cadets opened the second half by scoring the first 12 points before Colby-Sawyer made its first bucket of the half. Norwich went on to outscore the Chargers 41-28 in the second half on its way to the victory.
Norwich (10-9, 5-6 GNAC) will host Saint Joseph’s College at 5 p.m. Saturday. They Cadets will travel to play Emmanuel before holding their Senior Day ceremonies against Dean on Feb. 12.
The Norwich University women’s basketball team started slow, scoring only 10 point in the first quarter, but erupted for 22 points in the second quarter as they downed Colby-Sawyer in Great Northeast Athletic Conference action, 55-53.
The Cadets were led offensively by freshman Haley Brewster with 22 points and three rebounds. Maren McGinn knocked down 4 of 8 shots from the field as she scored nine points with a game-high eight rebounds. Teammate Skylar Burzynski excelled after coming off the bench, tallying 13 points and four rebounds. Burzynski also had two steals and a pair of assists.
After Colby-Sawyer’s defense kept the Cadets to three points in the first 5:47 of the contest, Burzynski hit a jumper to bring the Cadets to within five points. The Chargers extended their lead back to eight, but the Cadets would not be denied while closing the gap back to within three after Rachel Botala hit a jumper and Brewster followed 31 seconds later with a 3-pointer. The Chargers ended the first quarter with a 17-10 advantage.
Norwich erupted for 22 points in the second quarter, outscoring the Chargers 22-7 in the frame as they took a 32-24 lead into the locker room.
After the defenses of both teams were successful in the first 3:24 of the second half, Brittany Graham hit a free throw and Brewster followed with a jumper to give the Cadets an 11-point lead. The Chargers were able to minimize the damage and were outscored 9-8 in the third frame.
Norwich held the lead until 1:32 remained in the fourth quarter, when the Chargers’ Emily Parent hit a 3-pointer. After the next Charger possession ended in a stop, Burzynski made it to the other side of the floor and found enough room to make a layup to give the Cadets a lead that they would not relinquish.
Norwich (8-8, 6-3 GNAC) will host Saint Joseph’s College at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Cadets will visit the Monks on Monday before visiting league-leading Emmanuel later in the week.
POSTPONEMENTS
Thursday night’s boys basketball showdown in Rutland between Hartford and Mount St. Joseph was nixed by the weather and rescheduled for Feb. 22.
MSJ’s girls basketball game at Mill River was also postponed until Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.
The Poultney at Arlington boys basketball game was moved to Feb. 16. The Blue Devils girls were scheduled to host Leland & Gray but that was postponed as well.
The West Rutland at Proctor boys basketball game was another casualty of the weather with the makeup date yet to be determined.
The Rutland boys and girls basketball doubleheader against Brattleboro was scheduled to be played on Friday.
The Otters Valley wrestling team was scheduled to be at Massachusetts’ Mount Greylock, but that was also canceled.
The Alpine skiing race that Rutland was scheduled to attend on Thursday at Suicide Six was nixed.
WRESTLING
Fair Haven
The Fair Haven wrestling team has had a busy week of competition.
The Slater and Rutland competed against Middlebury and Spaulding on Tuesday and then Springfield and Mount Anthony on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Fair Haven/Rutland lost to Middlebury 41-30 and Spaulding 53-24 and on Wednesday Fair Haven lost to Springfield 39-24 and Mount Anthony 64-16.
The Slaters had some bright spots as 120-pound freshman Lincoln Wilcox went 4-0 and improved his Season record to 32-6. Sophomore Trey Lee went 4-0 over the two days and improved his record to 27-8.
Senior Tristan Hyatt has been out sick but continues his great senior year with a record of 30-6. Female 145-pound wrestler Paityn DeLong has a record of 28-15 and her twin brother Colton DeLong has a record of 24-11 as he competes at 220 and 285.
Rutland’s only wrestler 182-pounder Tyler Terrien is 27-15 Losses.
The Slaters and Raiders are looking to compete at Mount Mansfield Union High for the Jason Lowell Memorial Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at 10 a.m.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
UVM honors
AMESBURY, Mass. — University of Vermont’s Theresa Schafzahl, Maude Poulin-Labelle and Jessie McPherson wrapped up one of the most memorable months in program history receiving league accolades as the Hockey East Player of the Month, Defender of the Month and Goaltender of the Month.
Schafzahl led the NCAA with nine goals and 17 points across the month of January that saw her lead the Catamounts to an 8-1-0 record and their first-ever spot in the national rankings this week.
Poulin-Labelle erupted in January, racking up six goals and nine assists in just eight games played to help guide the Catamounts to a program record seven-game Hockey East winning streak.
McPherson won each of her six starts in January, leading the Catamounts to a top-10 national ranking in the process. She allowed one goal or fewer in five of her six outings, including a 25-save shutout on the road at Holy Cross on Jan. 18. Her 1.00 goals-against average led all NCAA goalies that started more than three games, while her .963 save percentage was second.
