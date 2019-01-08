BRANDON — Alia Edmunds recorded her second consecutive double-double to lead Otter Valley past Woodstock 64-36 Tuesday night in girls basketball action at the House of Noise.
The pep band was in the house but Edmunds made her own music with 19 points and 11 rebounds. She was helped by strong play from Leah Pinkowski and Alice Keith.
“It was one of those games where we played well from start to finish,” said Otter coach Kelly Trayah. “Our pressure created a lot of turnovers for some easy baskets and we were 13 for 15 from the foul line.”
Otter Valley is 4-4 and will be at Mount Anthony on Friday.
Woodstock is 3-5.
Arlington 41, Poultney 24
POULTNEY — Grace Hayes scored 13 points for Poultney as the Blue Devils fell to Arlington 41-24 in Marble Valley League girls basketball action Tuesday.
Gillian Caulkins led Arlington with 13 points.
The Eagles are now 4-4.
Poultney is 0-8.
West Rutland 72,
Black River 16
LUDLOW — Elizabeth Bailey scored 23 points and Kiana Grabowski added 12 as West Rutland topped Black River 78-16 in Marble Valley League girls basketball play Tuesday.
“We were playing short-handed with injuries and the flu. We worked hard,” said Black River coach Howie Paul.
Hope Kelly scored six for the Presidents and Gabi Tobeldini had 11 rebounds and played good defense.
West Rutland is 6-2.
Black River, 1-6, is at Twin Valley on Tuesday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
GMC 85, Unity 42
UNITY, Maine — Duane Goodman and Jacob Plum scored 14 points apiece and Greg Alexander added 11 to power the Green Mountain College men’s basketball team to an easy 85-42 victory over Unity on Tuesday. Damon Ballantyne added nine points and 12 rebounds.
The Eagles improved to 10-4.
Eastern Connecticut State 78, Castleton 49
Eastern Connecticut State topped Castleton 78-49 Tuesday night, led by Carlos Gonzalez, who scored 23 points for the 10-4 Warriors.
The 3-10 Spartans got 15 points each from Casey Belade and Eric Shaw.
Castleton is at Keene State on Thursday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Castleton 59,
Eastern Connecticut State 48
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — The Castleton women’s basketball team handed Eastern Connecticut State their first loss in Little East Conference play, topping the Warriors 59-48 Tuesday night.
The Warriors are 4-1 in the conference while the Spartans improve to 3-2 in the LEC.
Brooke Raiche topped all scorers with 26 points and Alexis Quenneville added 14 for the Spartans.
Mya Villard led the Warriors with 14 points.
Castleton is 11-3 and will be at Keene State for the food drive for the Hungry Owl game on Thursday.
GMC 82, Unity 17
UNITY, Maine — The Green Mountain College women’s basketball team elevated its record to 4-9 Tuesday by routing Unity College 82-17.
The Eagles are off until Monday when they travel to Mount Holyoke.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MSJ 75, Bellows Falls 54
WESTMINSTER — Leo Carranza and Logan Montilla each scored 19 points as Mount St. Joseph topped Bellows Falls 75-54 in Marble Valley League boys basketball action Tuesday.
Maddox Traynor scored 14 for the Mounties, hitting four 3-pointers.
MSJ, 4-2, hosts Mount Anthony on Friday.
Bellows Falls is 3-3.
Windsor 64, Newport, N.H. 56
WINDSOR — Newport coach Bill Page, a Windsor graduate, came back home but didn’t receive the greatest hospitality. The Yellow Jackets beat his Tigers 64-56 in a boys basketball game that was still very much in the balance for much of the fourth quarter.
Windsor had a prolific two-pronged attack with Rob Slocum and Owen Abrahamsen each scoring 20 points.
“Newport had the lead most of the first half,” Windsor coach Harry Ladue said.
Windsor, 4-4, will try to get over the .500 hump against Bellows Falls on Thursday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Spartans reap honors
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Eleven Castleton University football players were named to the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference All-Academic Team on Tuesday afternoon, as announced by the conference office.
The Spartans’ 11 representatives were second most out of the member institutions, trailing only Husson, which placed 12 student-athletes on the list. To be eligible for the ECFC All-Academic Team, a student-athlete must have earned a cumulative GPA of 3.30 or higher following the 2018 fall semester. Additionally, all honorees must be at least a sophomore in standing with a minimum two years of participation on the football team.
Ethan Sherwood and John Hamme each earned the recognition for the third time in their respective careers, while Adnane Adossama, Austin Crosier, Grant Cummings and Will Mossop were recognized for the second time with the accolade. Alex Martellio, Cooper Bushey, Gus Semanchik, Jared Brockway and Ryan Barry rounded out the Spartan honorees.
