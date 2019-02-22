FAIR HAVEN — Dylan Mackie led Otter Valley with 19 points as the Otters topped Fair Haven 41-29 in boys Marble Valley League basketball Friday.
Cam Strickland added 12 as the Otters completed a two-game season’s sweep of the Slaters.
Otter Valley, 11-7, is at Woodstock on Tuesday.
Parker Morse led the Slaters with nine points. They are 10-8 and are at Burr and Burton on Monday.
Mill River 70,
Woodstock 48
NORTH CLARENDON — Aidan Botti and Will Grabowski each scored 15 points as Mill River topped Woodstock 70-48 in MVL basketball Friday night.
“We got down 12-2,” said Mill River coach Jack Rogers, “but then I gave them a tongue lashing. I’m pretty good at tongue lashing.”
Apparently so, as the Minutemen outscored Woodstock 68-36 the rest of the way.
Woodstock’s Harrison Morse led all scorers with 29 points but the Wasps fell to 6-12.
Zach Ames and Tyler Shelvey added 13 and 10 points, respectively, for Mill River.
Mill River, at 12-6, is at 13-5 Mount St. Joseph on Monday night.
MSJ 73, Windsor 57
Maddox Traynor scored 19 points to lead MSJ over Windsor 73-57 in MVL basketball Friday night.
The Mounties also got 17 points from Leo Carranza and 13 from Logan Montilla.
“I wish we had come out with more fire,” said Mountie coach Chris Charbonneau. “We were sluggish but battled to the end and came out with a good win.”
Owen Abrahamson led Windsor with 19 points.
They are 11-7.
MSJ, 13-5, hosts 12-6 Mill River on Monday.
“The boys are looking forward to it, it’s senior night,” said Charbonneau.
When asked if he had any plans for Mill River, Charbonneau said, “I’m not giving them anything.”
Twin Valley 44,
Green Mountain 31
WILMINGTON — Twin Valley topped Green Mountain 44-31 in Marble Valley League action Friday night.
Twin Valley improves to 12-5 while Green Mountain fell to 9-8.
Hartford 43,
Springfield 33
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Shea Bean scored 21 points for Hartford as the Hurricanes topped Springfield 43-32 Friday night in MVL basketball.
Brenden Dwinell led the Cosmos with nine points.
“They played well defensively and shut down our scorers,” said Cosmos coach Mike Ruppel of the Hurricanes.
Both teams are 3-15.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Washington Adventist 75, Green Mountain 74
LINCOLN, Ill. — No. 2 seed Washington Adventist University knocked No. 7 seed Green Mountain College out of the Association of Independent Institutions tournament with a 75-74 win in Lincoln Illinois on Friday.
Desmond Stanback came off the bench to lead Washington Adventist in a game that featured four lead changes.
Turn out the lights in the Eagle Dome.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Castleton 3, Whitworth 2
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Castleton scored three times in the top of the fifth to take a 3-2 lead that they never relinquished in a 3-2 win over Whitworth in college baseball Friday. The Spartans were aided by a Whitworth error but still had four hits in the inning. Brayden Millet and Matt Jackson each had a pair of hits for Castleton.
Garrett Moran scattered four hits and gave up two runs in picking up the win.
Davis Mikell pitched the ninth for Castleton and picked up the save despite giving up two hits.
CORRECTION
The name of the top seed in the 160-pound weight class of this weekend’s state wrestling championships was incorrectly reported in Friday’s edition. The wrestler is defending state champion Dakota Peters, of Rutland High School.
