LUDLOW — Proctor poured it on Black River, leaving town with an 80-37 victory in Marble Valley League boys basketball action Friday.
Conner McKearin scored 22 points and Brennon Crossmon added 18.
“I just want to mention Solomon Parker,” said Phantom coach Jake Eaton. “He played a great game. He plays with hustle and does all the dirty work, keeping balls alive rebounding.”
Proctor improves to 5-3 and also got double-digit points from Nate Greb and Joe Valerio.
Black River is 1-5.
The Phantoms play a varsity doubleheader at home on Wednesday. The boys play Long Trail at 5:30 p.m. and the girls play Arlington at 7 pm.
West Rutland 63,
Mid Vermont 40
WEST RUTLAND — Tim Blanchard scored 15 points, all on 3’s, to lead West Rutland past Mid Vermont Christian 63-40 Friday night.
“We got off to a slow start. It was 10-10 at the end of the first but then we scored 24 points in the second for a 34-16 halftime lead,” said Golden Horde coach Jordan Tolar.
Kyle Laughlin added 12 points and Tyler Serrani had 10 for West Rutland as they improve to 7-1.
Josh King scored 13 points for Mid-Vermont. They are 1-9.
West Rutland hosts Twin Valley on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brattleboro 53, Fair Haven 37
FAIR HAVEN — Hailey Durocher scored 15 points to lead Brattleboro past Fair Haven on Friday.
“Brattleboro shot very well tonight, they were clicking on all cylinders,” said Slater coach Kyle Wilson. “We were careless with the ball, especially in the first half.”
Ryleigh Coloutti led Fair Haven with 16 points and Courtney Brewster added 11.
The Slaters, 6-3, are at West Rutland on Wednesday.
Mount Anthony 61,
Otter Valley 45
BENNINGTON — Grace Mahar knocked down 26 points for Mount Anthony as it defeated Otter Valley 61-45 in girls Marble Valley League play Friday.
“It was a really well played game, but they didn’t miss an outside shot,” said Otter coach Kelly Trayah. “They had one girl, Cat Worthington, if she took a 3 it went in.”
Alia Edmunds led the Otters with 21 points and nine rebounds.
Leah Pinkowski added 10 for the Otters.
Both teams are 4-5.
Otter Valley is at Burr and Burton on Tuesday.
Springfield 59, Woodstock 35
SPRINGFIELD — Hannah Crosby scored 18 points to lead Springfield to a 59-35 win over Woodstock on Friday.
“I don’t know if you’re familiar with Woodstock. They are a young team but they have a lot of energy and make you work from the tip-off to the buzzer,” coach Joe Costello said.
“I want to say I got my most complete game from Haley Perham,” Costello said. “She had 14 points, four steals six assists and six rebounds.”
Gabby Wardwell added 12 points for Springfield as they improve to 5-2.
Woodstock is 3-5.
Hartford 46, Mill River 42
NORTH CLARENDON — The Hartford girls basketball team picked up its first win of the season Friday night, 46-42 over Mill River.
Much of the damage done to Mill River was self-inflicted. They committed 19 turnovers and went just 11 of 27 from the foul line.
“That was the difference,” Mill River coach Ken Webb said.
McKenna Ludden and Kate Schutt led the Minutemen with 10 points apiece.
Jasmine Jenkins had 17 points to lead Hartford.
Mill River (2-8) hosts Mount Anthony on Tuesday.
MEN’S SKIING
LUDLOW — Castleton’s alpine skier Logan Mackie finished second overall in the men’s slalom with a combined time of 1:27.19 to lead Castleton to a second place finish 2.5 seconds behind Clarkson.
Castleton posted a team time of 4:26.86.
Cameron Heald finished ninth overall for the Spartans with a time of 1:29.57.
The University of Connecticut finished third followed by Babson and Saint Anselm.
WOMEN’S SKIING
LUDLOW — Castleton skier Kristen Kruk couldn’t make the podium, earning a fourth place finish with a time of 1:36.11 in the slalom because three other Spartans were already there ahead of her.
Li Aunes claimed the top spot with a time of 1:35.53, followed by Linn Ljungemo at 1:35.74 and Karoline Rettenbacher at 1:35.80.
The Castleton women only had each other for competition as their team time of 4:47.7 was a full 15 seconds ahead of second place Babson.
Clarkson finished the day in third place followed by Saint Anselm.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Villa Maria 90, CSJ 84
Villa Maria outrebounded the College of St. Joseph 53-33, which was enough to give them the edge on the scoreboard 90-84.
DeJaun Owens scored 30 points for the Vikings, who improve to 15-1.
The Fighting Saints were led by Charles Isaac Jr., who scored 35 points.
Brian Kennedy added 12 points for 5-12 CSJ.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Skidmore 5, Castleton 1
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Back on Nov. 3, with dreams of a great season ahead, Skidmore and Castleton skated to a 4-4 tie.
Now with the ice freezing hard, the teams are going in different directions.
Skidmore got goals from five different skaters as they defeated Castleton 5-1 Friday night to go to 9-6-1.
Caleb Fizer was the bright spot for the Spartans, scoring the lone goal for 3-9-4 Castleton.
