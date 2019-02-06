WOODSTOCK — The Rutland High School boys made it four for four in alpine races for the season with a 24-28 victory over host Woodstock in the season’s first Giant Slalom at Suicide Six on Wednesday.
Reigning state GS champion Dylan Roussel posted a run of 19:92 to edge Burr and Burton’s Blake Greene (20:01). Rutland went on to claim four spots in the top 10.
BBA was third at 35 points, followed by Mount St. Joseph at 58, Thetford at 102 and Hartford at 108.
Woodstock’s Kelly Gebhardt topped the girls GS field with a run of 21.20 to lead Woodstock over BBA, 21-31, with Rutland third at 34.
The boys and girls had just one run on Senior Day and then were hastened off the mountain to beat a storm expected to bring rain and icy road conditions.
The boys top 20:
1, Roussel, RHS, 19:92; 2, Green, BBA, 20:01; 3, Aaron Wilson, WHS, 20:19; 4, Peter Borden, WHS, 20:34; 5, Brady Kenosh, RHS, 20:48; 6, Noah Coppola, BBA, 20:95; 7, Carl Gebhardt, WHS, 20:95; 8, Brayden Moore, RHS, 21:41; 9, Lucas Pencak, MSJ, 21:74; 10, Reed Martin, RHS, 22:12; 11, Michael Duddy, BBA, 22:26; 12, Austin Clarke, MSJ, 22:56; 13, Ben Pencak, MSJ, 22:57; 14, Riley Quicker, WHS, 22:68; 15, Zach Nelson, RHS, 22:73; 16, Bailey DesRoberts, BBA, 22:83; 17, Axel Hunter, Hart, 23:02; 18, Aiden Murphy, Brattleboro, 23:18; 19, Clay Lynch, WHS, 23:34; 20, Alvaro Letamendia, BBA, 23:61.
The girls top 20:
1, Gebhardt, Woodstock, 21:20; 2, Annabelle Gray, BBA, 22:16; 3, Vera Martin, RHS, 22:27; 4, Lea Zmurko, RHS, 22:55; 5, Julia Bartlett, Middlebury, 22:71; 6, Abigail Masillo, WHS, 22:75; 7, Spencer North, BBA, 23:25; 8, Alice Sperber, WHS, 23:47; 9, Chloe Noble, WHS, 23:56; 10, Maggie Parker, WHS, 23:57; 11, Taylor Blodorn, WHS, 23:61; 12, Haley Racicot, Green Mountain, 23:66; 13, Lily Walker Money, WHS, 23:66; 14, Abby Crowley, BBA, 23:84; 15, Gina Sorrentino, WHS, 23:86; 16, Julia Dapron, BBA, 23:89; 17, Ashley Adams, RHS, 24:01; 18, Elle Dixon, Thetford, 24:21; 19, Katie Gilmond, RHS, 24:27; 20, Hanah Cyr, BBA, 24:51.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Sports slate postponed
The threat of ice accumulations resulting in hazardous travel conditions forced postponement of the following sports events on Wednesday: Rutland at Burlington boys basketball (reset for Feb. 14), Burlington/Colchester at Rutland girls hockey (Feb. 14, 4 p.m.), Rutland at Stowe boys hockey (Thursday, Feb. 7), Fair Haven at Mill River girls basketball; and Green Mountain College at College of St. Joseph women’s and men’s basketball (Thursday, Feb. 7, 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively).
BASKETBALL BENEFIT
Fair Haven hosting
Hoops for Hope events
FAIR HAVEN — On Feb. 21 and 22, the girls and boys basketball teams of Fair Haven Union High School are hosting the 2019 Hoops for Hope events to support suicide prevention. All donations collected at the event will go to support the Vermont Suicide Prevention Center.
The VTSPC is a public/private partnership between the Vermont Department of Mental Health and the Center for Health and Learning, a Vermont-based nonprofit organization working to create health promoting communities in which people have the knowledge, attitudes, skills and resources to reduce the risk for suicide. The VTPSC and CHL provide Umatter suicide prevention training, a national best practice program and public information campaign that engages youth, schools and communities to reduce the chances of suicide. All proceeds will be kept local so that they can be used to help those not only in the immediate community, but also those in the state of Vermont.
“The mission of the VTSPC touches home for our school and we hope many members of the local community will come out to have some fun while supporting an important cause,” said Ali Jones, activities director at Fair Haven Union High School.
“Hoops for Hope is a special event, as suicide touches so many families,” said Bob Prenevost, Fair Haven’s boys varsity basketball coach. “Our support is essential for the Vermont Suicide Prevention Center and the boys JV and varsity basketball teams are proud to participate in this worthy program.”
To find more information about Hoops for Hope, see the Fair Haven Union High School website, www.slatevalleyunified.org or follow the school on Facebook at Fair Haven Union High School — Official Site. More information about the VTSPC can be found at www.vtspc.org.
