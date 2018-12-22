BURLINGTON - The Rutland High School girls hockey team passed its first big test in a big way, taking down unbeaten Colchester/South Burlington 4-2 Saturday in a Division I game at Leddy Park.
Rutland is now 3-0 and Colchester/South Burlington 3-1.
Alexis Patterson had a goal and two assists and Brianna Beauchamp two goals to lead the Raiders in their first road game of the season. Both scored third-period goals after the teams skated to a 2-2 tie through two sessions.
Raiders freshman goalie Kristen Pariseau added the victory to her shutout win over Brattleboro earlier in the week and is now 2-0 in her young career. She stopped 29 shots and was huge in a game where the Raiders were outshot on net 31-14.
Isabel Crossman had two assists and Alyssa Kennedy and Maggie Schillinger one apiece for Rutland, which has 11 underclassmen on this year's roster.
McKenna Weston and Meghan Lehouiller scored and Ally Peeters had 10 saves for Colchester/South Burlington.
The Raiders have another good road test on Friday at 1 p.m. when they skate against Middlebury at Memorial Arena.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 49, Vergennes 33
VERGENNES - Division II defending champion Fair Haven rode balanced scoring to its third victory against no defeats, 49-33 over Vergennes in a matchup of Division II teams on Saturday.
The Slaters had a 26-13 halftime lead and then pulled away. Cam Coloutti and Aubrey Ramey had 11 points apiece and Joe Gannon added 10 for Fair Haven.
Luke Bergmans had 13 for the Commodores, who fell to 1-1.
The Slaters are now idle until Dec. 27th when they face neighboring Poultney at the Whitehall (N.Y.) Tournament.
Poultney (2-2) is a D-IV school but has D-II size.
"I've seen them play. They have three 6-6 kids and we can't let them walk it up and get position," said Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost.
