FAIR HAVEN — Aubrey Ramey lost his no-hit bid and shutout in the seventh inning but Fair Haven stopped Bellows Falls 5-1 Tuesday in Marble Valley League baseball.
Ramey is 2-0 on the mound but has been snake-bitten in his pursuit of a no-hitter so far this season. The Fair Haven ace right-hander also lost a no-hitter last week on a freakish play during a victory over Springfield.
Austin Beayon had a single and a triple and Andrew Lanthier tripled to lead the Slater offense.
Fair Haven, 4-1, is at Mount Anthony on Thursday.
Otter Valley 15, Mill River 1 (5 innings)
BRANDON — A nine-run first inning set the stage for a 15-1 victory for Otter Valley over Mill River in Marble Valley League play Tuesday.
Kollin Bissette fired a one-hitter to earn the victory and Josh Beayon legged out an inside-the-park home run and had two hits to lead the 3-0 Otters at the plate.
"We had trouble throwing strikes yesterday (against Bellows Falls) and we talked about that today," said OV coach Mike Howe. "We have a good defense; let them play."
OV responded with a perfect defensive effort, including a couple of fine plays by Logan Trombley; Trombley, who has not played second base recently, takes that spot when Bissette is on the mound.
Nate Hudson, Patrick McKeighan and Marcus McCullough had two hits apiece for the Otters, who will play at Windsor on Thursday.
Spencer Ahearn had the only hit for the 0-4 Minutemen. Justin Downey took the loss for Mill River.
Mount Mansfield 12, Rutland 11
JERICHO — Mount Mansfield came back from a 10-0 deficit to walk off and beat Rutland 12-11 with two outs in the seventh in non-league baseball Tuesday.
Rutland fell to 1-2 and Zach Bates shouldered the loss in relief of Ben Simpson, who hurled four shutout innings.
Sean Olson had a two-run double for a Raiders offense that piled up its lead with the help of small ball and running tactics.
But MMU scored five runs in the fifth, five in the sixth and two in the seventh to go to 1-2 on the year.
Rutland will play its first home game of the season Friday, hosting Colchester at 5 p.m.
Green Mountain 14, Woodstock 1
WOODSTOCK — Green Mountain's bats came alive late as they scored 11 runs in the last three innings to top Woodstock 14-1.
The Chieftains improve to 3-0 and are halfway through a four-game week. They will host Leland & Gray on Thursday and travel to Mount St. Joseph on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Poultney 17, Burr and Burton 2
POULTNEY — The Blue Devils picked up their first win of the season with a five-inning, 17-2 win over Burr and Burton on Tuesday.
Julia Bruno picked up the win, pitching three scoreless innings. Kylie Davis pitched the final two innings and helped herself going 2 for 2 at the plate.
Kassidy Mack was 3 for 4 with a triple for the Blue Devils.
The Blue Devils, 1-3, host Arlington on Saturday.
Rutland 15, Springfield 10
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield tied the game at 9-9 in the sixth with five runs but Rutland High School scored six in the seventh to spirit away a 15-10 victory in Marble Valley League softball Tuesday.
It was more a track meet than a softball game as players motored around the bases with a combined 11 extra-base hits.
Two of them were a two-run double by Samera Rideout and a run-scoring triple by Sam Bates in the big Rutland seventh.
Neither losing pitcher Hannah Crosby nor Rutland's Skyler Bird were particularly effective but Bird got the victory with a big hand from her offense.
Rideout doubled twice, had four hits, drove in four runs and scored four runs, Bates had three hits and Caitlin St. Germaine a bases-loaded triple.
Springfield leadoff hitter Molly Leonard had a monster day with two home runs and a triple, driving in two and scoring three. Haley Streeter had a triple and two singles and Crosby hit a bomb of a homer, and had two hits and two RBIs.
Coming off its first loss, 3-1 Springfield will visit Brattleboro on Thursday.
Rutland improved to 2-1 and will visit Bellows Falls on Monday.
Otter Valley 22, Mill River 4
NORTH CLARENDON — Morgan LaPorte picked up the win as Otter Valley topped Mill River 22-4 in a mercy-rule win Tuesday.
Shayla Phillips led the Otters with three hits, including a home run, and Josie Cone was 2 for 3.
Sadira Majorell took the loss for the Minutemen.
Majorell homered to lead Mill River's offense and Olivia Jones singled and tripled.
Mill River, 1-2, is at Bellows Falls on Thursday.
Leland & Gray 41, Black River 2
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray ripped past Black River on Monday in Marble Valley League softball, 41-2.
Abbie Lowe struck out nine in picking up the five-inning win.
Erin Cutts was 6 for 6 with three doubles and five RBIs for the host Rebels. Nikki Sanderson went 3 for 3 and knocked in four as the Rebels improved to 2-1.
Leland & Gray hosts West Rutland on Wednesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Woodstock 16, Stowe 6
WOODSTOCK — Gina Sorrentino scored five goals and Addie Gray added three as Woodstock topped Stowe 16-6 Tuesday in girls lacrosse.
Kai Alders made five saves as Woodstock picks up its first win of the season, 1-2.
Woodstock is at Green Mountain Valley School on Wednesday.
