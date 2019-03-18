WORCESTER, Mass. — The dynastic Rutland High School cheerleaders added to their long list of accolades over the weekend with the New England championship.
Seniors Madison Bourassa, Aubrianna Dydo, Haley Lear and Alexa Wortman made certain they went out in a blaze of glory in their final New England competition.
The remainder of the squad is comprised of freshmen Eliza Bridge, Laci Forrest, Emma Gilmore, Riley Norton and Kylee Poro, sophomores Ana-Sofia Aguilar, Baylee Austin, Katie Haas, Kiara LaPenna, Eva Menconi, Madi Smith, Shelly Sobel and Molly Ward and juniors Eliese Bouchard, Olivia Patrick and Maya Sobel.
The coach is Cara Gauvin, assisted by Shelby Senecal.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dream Dozen released
The Vermont Basketball Coaches Association has released its Dream Dozen, a compilation of top returning underclassmen, who will be honored at the VBCA's Senior All-Star Games at Windsor High School on Saturday.
The Division I-II Dream Dozen: Rice's Michael Ndayishimiye and Leo Chalkin, Montpelier's Leo Riby-Williams and Tyler Ricker, St. Johnsbury's Logan Wendell, CVU's Ethan Harvey, Mount Anthony's Gavin Johnson, Brattleboro's Tyler Millerick, South Burlington's Evan Parker, Lamoille's Hunter Wells, Burlington's Jensen Daly and Mill River's Aidan Botti.
Division III-IV: Hazen's Isaiah Baker, Oxbow's Bryce Ilsley, Williamstown's Jacob Tassie, Danville's Ian Steele, Proctor's Joe Valerio and Conner McKearin, Thetford's Eli Dunnet, Twinfield's Gavin Fowler, Randolph's Levi West and Green Mountain's James Anderson.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CU postponed
Castleton University's doubleheader Sunday at the United States Merchant Marine Academy was postponed. The Spartans are off until Saturday when they travel to New London, Connecticut, for a doubleheader against Mitchell College.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Thomas leaving BBA
Burr and Burton Academy head football coach Jason Thomas is leaving the Manchester school to take a coaching job out of state.
Burr and Burton Athletic Director Dave Miceli confirmed that the search has begun.
Thomas led the Bulldogs to a state title in 2018.
Miceli said the school would like to get someone in place as soon as possible, but is balancing that with finding the right person to lead the program.
In other football coaching news, Mill River Union High School graduate George Peterson is changing schools in Massachusetts. Peterson has been the head coach at Lexington High School but will now move over to the head job at Chelmsford High.
