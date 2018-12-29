SOUTH BURLINGTON — Ryan Melen picked up a hat trick as Rutland won their first game of the season, 6-3 over South Burlington in boys hockey action here at Cairns Arena.
"It was a good win over a good D-I team," said Raider coach Chris Adams. "We played a good physical game and the guys kept their composure. I'm really proud of them."
Ben Simpson added a pair of goals and an assist and freshman Brad Maniery got his first varsity goal.
Augie Louras made 22 saves for the Raiders.
Rutland, 1-4, hosts Hartford on Wednesday.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Otter Valley 38, Hartford 28
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Dylan Mackie scored 18 points to lead Otter Valley past Hartford 38-28 in the consolation game of the East-West Challenge on Saturday at Hanley Gym.
"It was a pretty flat game, a lot of missed shots," said Otter coach Greg Hughes. "Delshon Norwood made it very hard for them to bring up the ball, he must of had eight or 10 steals."
Otter Valley, 4-2, is at Mount Abraham on Wednesday.
Shea Bean scored 20 points for 0-6 Hartford.
Mill River 60, Woodstock 44
WHITE RIVER JCT — Zach Ames scored all of his 18 points for Mill River in the second half as the Minutemen stopped Woodstock 60-44 Saturday in the champinship game of the East-West Challenge.
Will Grabowski scored 15 and Will Farwell added 11 points for the Minutemen.
The Minutemen are 4-1 and will be off until Jan. 9 when they travel to Vergennes.
Harrison Morse scored a game high 21 points for Woodsock, 3-2.
GIRLS' HOCKEY
Rutland 2, CVU 1 (OT)
MIDDLEBURY — Brianna Beauchamp scored both goals and Alexis Patterson and Ella Beraldi each had a pair of assists as Rutland defeated CVU 2-1 in overtime at the Middlebury Holiday tournament Saturday.
Kristen Pariseau made 21 saves for the Raiders with just a shot by CVU's Kylie McClure getting through.
The Raiders are now 4-1.
CVU, 2-3, got 25 saves from Emma Rashford.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Castleton 55, Endicott 51
SALEM, Mass. — Brooke Raiche scored 19 points for Castleton as the Spartans defeated Endicott 55-51 to win the first game of the Salem State Holiday Classic tournament Saturday.
Down 26-22 at the half, the Spartans outscored Endicott 19-12 in the third period.
Endicott took the lead midway through the fourth quarter but a layup by Castleton's Ajla Medic (13 points) put the Spartans up 49-48.
Raiche followed that with a 3-pointer and that was all the Spartans would need to improve to 8-3.
Castleton is back in action against Salem State Sunday at 2 p.m.
