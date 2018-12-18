SOUTH BURLINGTON — Rice broke a 47-47 tie to start the overtime with a 3-pointer but that was all they would get as the Rutland girls basketball team stepped up defensively to pull out a 53-50 win Tuesday to start the season 3-0.
Elise Magro was more than half of the Raider offense, scoring 29 points.
“It was a hard fought, back and forth game,” said Rutland coach Nate Bellomo. “We were able to grind out the win.”
The Green Knights hit nine 3-pointers and the strength of their long range shooting had them up 37-33 after three quarters.
The Raiders were able to win inside, scoring numerous lay-ups.
Leigha Sharon added 10 points for Rutland.
The Raiders are at St. Johnsbury on Friday.
Black River 27, Leland & Gray 25
LUDLOW — Black River pulled out a morale boosting 27-25 win over Leland & Gray Tuesday night.
“It was a real nail biter,” said President coach Howie Paul. “We learned how to press and we created a lot of turnovers and limited our own turnovers. It was a great team win.”
Emily Perham and Tatum Armstrong each scored nine points to pace Black River, (1-2).
The Presidents travel to Mid-Vermont Christian on Friday.
Leland & Gray, (1-2) was led by Sidney Hesscock, who scored 11.
Green Mountain 56, Twin Valley 13
CHESTER — Green Mountain stopped Twin Valley 56-13 Tuesday night to advance to the finals of the Green Mountain Tip-Off Tournament, where they will take on MSJ at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Hannah Buffum led the 2-1 Chieftains, scoring 12 points.
Rilley Merrill and Mya Lewis each added nine points for Green Mountain.
Twin Valley, 1-2, will play Sharon Academy in the consolation game Thursday.
Mount Abraham 53, Otter Valley 50
BRISTOL — Mount Abraham held off Otter Valley 53-50 Tuesday night.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Thetford Academy 59, Windsor 49
WINDSOR — Alex Emerson scored 17 points to lead Thetford over Windsor 59-49 Tuesday.
“They’re a good team and we didn’t make our shots,” said Windsor coach Harry LaDue.
Windsor (0-3) was led by Robert Slocum, who scored 15.
Windsor is at Newport on Friday.
Middlebury 66, OV 59
MIDDLEBURY — Otter Valley fell 66-59 to Middlebury in boys basketball Tuesday night despite some terrific 3-point shooting by Tyler Rowe.
Rowe had six 3-pointers and seldom missed behind the arc on his way to a career-high 25 points.
Delshon Norwood added 14 for the Otters.
Tyler Buxton led the Tigers with 21 points.
Otter Valley will take a 2-1 record into its home opener Friday night against Vergennes.
“Effort was our downfall. They beat us up and down the court,” Otter Valley coach Greg Hughes said.
Green Mountain 47, Twin Valley 38
CHESTER — Green Mountain topped Twin Valley 47-38 in the first round of the Green Mountain Tip-Off Tournament on Tuesday.
Zane Andrews led the Chieftains with 22 points and freshman Dylan McCarthy added nine.
Green Mountain, 2-0, will play MSJ for the Tournament championship on Thursday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Vermont 83, St. Bonaventure 76
(Double overtime)
BURLINGTON — Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 42 points to power Vermont to an 83-76 victory over St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night.
UVM takes a 9-3 record to Nashville to take on Lipscomb on Friday at 8:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.