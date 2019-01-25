FAIR HAVEN — It was a tale of two halves. Down 26-12 at the half, Fair Haven was led by Kerigan Disorda to come back for a 39-33 win over Springfield.
Disorda had 11 points for the game including a big 3- pointer in the fourth to finally give the Slaters the lead.
“We made our free throws late and that gave us some breathing room,” said Slater coach Kyle Wilson.
Allowing the Cosmos only seven second-half points was the bigger factor as Slaters bore down on defense.
Ryleigh Coloutti added 10 points for Fair Haven and Courtney Brewster pulled down a dozen boards.
Hannah Crosby scored 14 to lead the Cosmos and Gabriella Wardwell had a strong game.
Springfield is now 7-4.
Fair Haven, 8-3, will host Hartford on Monday.
MSJ 39, Mid-VT Christian 32
QUECHEE — Julia Lee scored 18 points to lead MSJ over Mid-Vermont Christian 39-32 Friday night in a game that leaves both teams with 9-4 records.
Haley Goodwin led the Eagles with 18 points.
Sophie Markowski scored seven points for the Mounties who will host Proctor on Monday.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Poultney 49, Green Mountain 29
POULTNEY — Heith Mason scored 16 points to lead Poultney past Green Mountain 49-29 in Marble Valley League boys basketball action Friday night.
Both teams are now 6-4.
“Our team defense was the difference tonight,” said Blue Devil coach Bob Coloutti.
Having not played since last Saturday Poultney had fresh legs.
Levi Haviland added 14 for the Blue Devils and John Baker added 12.
James Anderson led the Chieftains with eight points.
Poultney travels to Twin Valley on Tuesday.
Otter Valley 53, Mount Anthony 45
BENNINGTON — Otter Valley picked up a tough win on the road as they knocked Division I Mount Anthony 53-45 Friday night.
Dylan Mackie scored 18 to lead the D-II Otters and Tyler Rowe added 17.
The Otters’ man-to-man defense kept Patriot inside threat Gavin Johnson under control allowing him only 11 points.
“It came down to free throws,” said Otter coach Greg Hughes. “We made 15 free throws in the fourth quarter.”
MAU is now 1-9.
The Otters are 7-5 and will be at Proctor Wednesday.
Mill River 73, Springfield 39
NORTH CLARENDON — Mill River shook off a tough loss at Windsor with a 73-39 romp over Springfield in Marble Valley League play Friday night.
The Minutemen came out with tough defense and put the Cosmos in the hole early, 22-5 after a period and 46-17 at halftime.
Tyler Shelvey had 19 points and Will Farwell and Will Grabowski added 13 apiece. Mill River played without point guard Aidan Botti, who is nursing a back injury.
Noah Ziefrus had 15 points and Jacob Stepler 10 for the 1-8 Cosmos.
Mill River has two tough games with county rivals next week, visiting Fair Haven on Tuesday and hosting MSJ on Friday.
Bellows Falls 51, WR 50
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls edged West Rutland in boys basketball 51-50 at Hilton Holland Gym on Friday night. The Golden Horde fell to 7-4 and the Terriers improved to 4-5.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Green Mountain 81, Bryant & Stratton — Liverpool 57
POULTNEY — The Green Mountain men’s basketball team easily handled Bryant & Stratton/Liverpool 81-57 in the Eagle Dome Friday night.
Greg Alexander led the Eagles with 22 points and Duane Goodman and Jacob Plum each added 14.
Jerry Saintelus scored 14 points for Bryant & Stratton.
Green Mountain is now 13-6 and will host Bryant & Stratton/Albany on Sunday.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 4, Castleton 2
NORTHFIELD — Castleton put on a better show than might have expected for a team at the bottom of the New England Hockey Conference.
A power-play goal by Glenn Wiswell from Andrew Barber had the Spartans within 3-2 after two periods with hopes of an upset still in sight. It wasn’t to be as the Cadets went on to win 4-2 in a matchup of NEHC rivals.
Wyatt Pickerell stopped 31 shots for the Spartans who fell to 1-10-2 in conference play.
Wisell also had Casteton’s first goal, assisted by Nick Gravina and Troy Taylor.
Norwich is now 8-4-1 in the conference.
CORRECTION
A story appearing in Friday’s sports section incorrectly identified the new football coach at Central Connecticut State as Mike McCarthy. Ryan McCarthy is the new coach.
