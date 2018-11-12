The Marble Valley League has released its All-Marble Valley League teams for the 2018 soccer season.
A Division First Team: Brattleboro’s Jack Price, Rutland’s Jacob Henderson, Andres Aguilar, Myles Hogan and Jensen Kelley, Mount Anthony’s David Charlton, Ryan Rogge and Jeff Potter and Burr and Burton Academy’s Aiden Francomb, Oscar Loomis, Daniel Hatheway and Garren Aberth.
Co-Coach of the Year: Rutland’s Ron Henderson and Burr and Burton’s Peter Mull.
Boys A Division Second Team: Brattleboro’s Gus Williams and Luke Williams, Rutland’s Joe LaFarge and Gabe Knapp, Hartford’s Nick Jones and Nehemiah Arnold, Burr and Burton’s Ian Anglum and Duncan Chamberlain and Mount Anthony’s Jordan Gardner and Jack Rogge.
Boys Division B First Team: Leland & Gray’s Riley Barton, Lucas Newton and Matt Emerson, Woodstock’s Isaac Emery, Min Purvis, Emilo Montano and Will Crompton, Mill River’s Zack Ames, Tyler Corey and goalkeeper Tyler Regula and Otter Valley’s Ethan Sulik-Doty and Reilly Shannon.
Coach of the Year: Leland & Gray’s Chris Barton.
Boys B Division Second Team: Mill River’s Austin Corey, Caleb Flanders and Dana Seward, Otter Valley’s Patrick McKheigan and Cole Letourneau and Leland & Gray’s Jayden Bloom and Jordan Persson, Fair Haven’s Austin Beayon, Jakob Hochberg and Nick Carrabino and goalkeepers Clay Hays of Otter Valley, Cameron Anderberg of Leland & Gray and Stepohan Bianch of Woodstock.
Boys C Division First Team: Arlington’s Kolby Wilkins, Wil Stewart and goalkeeper Linus Bialojan, Green Mountain’s Brook Ordway-Smith and Carver Provance, Twin Valley’s Jack McHale, Dylan Howe, Izaak Park and Gunnar Nilsen, Windsor’s Hunter Grela and Springfield’s AJ Aldrich and Lucas Pugh.
Coach of the Year: Twin Valley’s Buddy Hayford.
Boys C Division Second Team: Arlington’s Jack Lane, Chase Hoyt and Matt Ritchie, Green Mountain’s Chase Ordway-Smith, Windsor’s Jacob Harriman, Green Mountain’s James Anderson, Windsor’s Dan Cardillo, Springfield’s Jared Pugh, Brady Roy and Adam Stokarski, Twin Valley’s Colin McHale and Owen Grinold and goalkeepers Connor Starr of Springfield, Ed Milligan of Windsor, Logan Boyd of Twin Valley and Skyler Klezos of Green Mountain.
Boys D Division First Team: West Rutland’s Eric Maxham, Matt Harte, Tyler Serrani and goalkeeper Kyle Laughlin of West Rutland, Long Trail’s Liam Murphy and Sean Bottomms, Proctor’s Joe Valerio, Conner McKearin and goalkeeper Solomon Parker and Black River’s Zack Paul and Ryan Boyle.
Coach of the Year: West Rutland’s Scott Maxham.
Boys D Division Second Team: Long Trail’s Ben Boggio and Oisin Harrington and Black River’s Drew Kubisek.
Girls A Division First Team: Rutland’s Logan Kinsman, Brianna Beauchamp, Maggie Schillinger and goalkeeper Elise Magro, Burr and Burton’s Grace Pinkus, Sky Woodard, Aisha Navarrete, Fiona McMahon and Olivia Watanabe. Mount Anthony’s Cat Worthington, Maddy Breese and Jordan Mattison and Brattleboro’s Hailey Derosia.
Coach of the Year: Rutland’s Lori McClallen.
Girls B Division First Team: Woodstock’s Olivia Marsicovetere, Sophie Leggett and Addie Gray, Hartford’s Abbie Koff, Carol North, Makenna Druge, Mill River’s Emerson Pomeroy and Allison Nemeth, Fair Haven,s Megan Ezzo and goalkeeper Emma Ezzo, Springfield’s Jenna Veysey and Kayla Gibbons.
Coach of the Year: Woodstock’s Greg LaBella.
Girls B Division Second Team: Fair Haven’s Bella Carrabino, Courtney Brewster, Emma Briggs and Kaleigh Brown, Woodstock’s Audrey Eggum, Alice Sperber and Celia Burrington, Mill River’s Grace Gilman, Lyla Tarbell, Morgan Nemeth and goalkeeper Malori Carlson and Springfield’s Molly Leonard and goalkeeper Mykhala Jasinski.
Girls C Division First Team: Green Mountain’s Paige Karl, Brigid Karl, Maddie Wilson and Rachel Guerra, Otter Valley’s Olivia White and Leah Pinkowski, Leland & Gray’s Arin Bates, Bay Holmes and Mamo Linder, Windsor’s Brooke McKeen, Olivia Rockwood and Carah Rugg and Twin Valley’s Sadie Boyd and goalkeeper Maria Page.
Coach of the Year: Windsor’s Jeff Bachey.
Girls C Division Second Team: Bellows Falls’ Leanna Mager and Jessica Roberts, Windsor’s Adi Prior and Elliot Rupp, Leland & Gray’s Sydney Hescock, Erin Cutts and Sierra Fillion, Twin Valley’s Kylie Reed, Otter Valley’s Julia Eastman and Green Mountain’s Riley Merrill, Alex Hutchins and Kim Cummings.
Girls D Division First Team: Arlington’s Tess Belnap, Haley Mattison, Lilah Ward, Amiah Olson and goalkeeper Shaana Staab, Proctor’s Allie Almond, Maggie McKearin, Maddie Flanders and Laci French, West Rutland’s Kiera Pipeling and Samantha Callahan, Long Trail’s Molly Sanderson and Kathryn Dugan and Black River’s Hope Kelley.
Coach of the Year: West Rutland’s Deanna Rodolfy.
Girls D Division Second Team: West Rutland’s Rebecca “Little” DeKalb, Kiana Grabowski and Kasey Serrani, Black River’s Jae Greineder and Sara Swartz, Proctor’s Sarah Pecor and Maddie Lee, Arlington’s Schuylar Nolan and Mount St. Joseph’s Brooke Bishop and Tianna Gallo.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Plymouth 56, GMC 52
POULTNEY — The Green Mountain College women’s basketball team created a good look for a tying 3-point attempt in the waning seconds but the ball bounced off the rim and Plymouth State added a free throw, leaving town with a 56-52 victory Monday night.
Cassidy Emerson led the 2-0 Panthers with 17 points.
Leading Green Mountain was Mercedes Rideout with 19 points, an output that included dropping in four of her eight 3-point field goal attempts.
Sharena Armstrong added 15 for the Eagles.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
CU’s Forrest honored
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Jocelyn Forrest, of the Castleton University women’s ice hockey team was named New England Hockey Conference Player of the Week for the week ending Nov. 11. Earning her first award recognition, Forrest was named to the NEHC Honor Roll last week after netting her first career hat-trick.
Forrest scored three goals in two games this weekend as Castleton skated to a 1-0-1 record and earned three conference points.
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
McKearin tops for CU
BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Castleton University men’s cross country team finished its season at the NCAA Division III New England Regional Championship on Saturday, placing 43rd in a field of 58 teams.
Gannon McKearin placed 131st in the field of 391 athletes to pace the Castleton fleet. The sophomore finished with a time of 27:28.3. Jared Wheeler clocked in a 28:40.8 to place 195th and round out the Spartans in the top-half of the field.
Amherst won the regional championship with 65 points with the help of five top-20 finishes.
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
CU’s Crompton shines
BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Castleton University women’s cross country team finished its season at the NCAA Division III New England Regional Championship on Saturday.
Kaylyn Crompton capped her impressive junior campaign as the top Spartan finisher. She placed 90th in 23:45.7. Lydia Maier was 135th in the field of 399 finishers with a time of 24:24.4.
Behind three top-15 finishes, MIT captured the team regional championship with 87 points. Middlebury placed second with 108 points.
