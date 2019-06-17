Rutland High School will be without a representative in the Twin State Field Hockey Game, the annual high school contest between the top recent graduates of Vermont and New Hampshire.
Francie Ettori and Ella Beraldi were selected for the Vermont team but neither one is able to play when the teams square off at St. Anselm College’s Grappone Field on Friday at 6 p.m. in Goffstown, New Hampshire.
Ettori will be playing in the Lions Byrne Cup, the lacrosse game between the two states on Saturday at Lebanon High School. The girls game is at 1:45 p.m. and the boys take the field at 4:15 p.m.
The Vermont team is coming off a 4-1 victory in the field hockey game, but New Hampshire leads the series 22-10-3.
The Vermont team is coached by Bellows Falls coach Bethany Coursen, who will be assisted by Otter Valley’s Stacey Edmunds and Windsor’s Jody Wood.
POSTPONEMENTS
Both the Lakes Region vs. Bennington Post 13 American Legion baseball doubleheader and the stock car races at Devil’s Bowl Speedway scheduled for Sunday were postponed due to rain.
