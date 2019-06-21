GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — The stars were out Friday night at St. Anselm College’s Grappone Stadium and Vermont shined the brightest in the Twin State Field Hockey Game, taking a 3-0 win in the annual clash between the recent high school graduates of Vermont and New Hampshire.
The game was scoreless at the half but once Vermont got its attack going, there was no stopping the Green Mountain Staters.
Bellows Falls’ Abbe Cravinho got the scoring started with an unassisted goal.
Burr and Burton Academy’s Brianna Mayne got the next one via an assist by Bellows Falls’ Molly Kelly.
Rice’s Lisa McNamara, who will play at Division I Providence, completed the scoring.
Vermont head coach Bethany Coursen (Bellows Falls) said it took some time for the team to assimilate but once the chemistry was there, there was no stopping them.
“It took them awhile to get used to one another,” Coursen said.
The team only had four practices after arriving at St. A’s this week and they were forced to move inside for one of them due to heavy rain.
“It also took the coaches some time to figure out who was best where,” Coursen said. “These girls were from all over.”
Mount Abraham’s Chessley Jackman and Mount Mansfield’s Amelia Sanborn split the goalkeeping but neither was tested as Vermont thoroughly dominated the game.
“Everyone stepped up and played a great game,” Coursen said.
“Vermont really outplayed New Hampshire this year,” said assistant coach Stacey Edmunds of Otter Valley.
That makes two wins in a row for Vermont. The Vermonters won the 2018 game 4-1, scoring four straight goals after New Hampshire drew first blood in the game played at the University of Vermont.
“The girls had fun. We hung out a lot together, played a lot of games and they got to know each other,” Coursen said.
New Hampshire leads the series 23-11-3.
NOTES: Cravinho will play field hockey in the fall at Clark University. ... CVU’s Nora Weisman-Rowell had an assist. ... South Burlington’s Kate Hall had a strong game and will stay close to home, playing at the University of Vermont.
BASEBALL
Upper Valley 1, Vermont 0
MONTPELIER — A defensive battle between Vermont and Upper Valley was determined by a one-run sixth inning as the Nighthawks claimed a 1-0 victory Friday evening at Maxfield Sports Complex in New England Collegiate Baseball League action.
An exceptional pitching duel between Alec Huertas and Upper Valley’s Paxton Thompson left little room for offense, as the Nighthawks clinched game three of this season’s Governor’s Cup rivalry.
Vermont nearly struck twice in the opening innings, having runners advance to third in both the first and second frames, but could not capitalize as Upper Valley thwarted their hopes each time. Neither offense could get much going, continuously stranding runners on bases until the Nighthawks finally broke through in the sixth inning with a Gehrig Anglin double to center field that allowed Cole Frederick to score.
The Mountaineers had their best opportunity to answer in the eighth, but Cameron Chick was caught stealing third base. Corey DiLoreto then found himself on second after a drive to right field, but Vermont could not get him home as Upper Valley collected two swift outs to end the threat en route to the 1-0 shutout win.
Huertas took the loss for the Mountaineers, surrendering four hits and the lone Nighthawk run. Corley Woods picked up the win for the home team, not giving up a single hit in his two frames of play. Aaron Haase got the save for Upper Valley, allowing just two hits while striking out three in the ninth inning.
Vermont will return to historic Montpelier Recreation Field Saturday evening for a 6:30 p.m. rematch against the North Adams SteepleCats.
