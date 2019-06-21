GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — The stars were out Friday night at St. Anselm College’s Grappone Stadium and Vermont shined the brightest in the Twin State Field Hockey Game, taking a 3-0 win in the annual clash between the recent high school graduates of Vermont and New Hampshire.
The game was scoreless at the half but once Vermont got its attack going, there was no stopping the Green Mountain Staters.
Bellows Falls’ Abbe Cravinho got the scoring started with an unassisted goal.
Burr and Burton Academy’s Brianna Mayne got the next one via an assist by Bellows Falls’ Molly Kelly.
Rice’s Lisa McNamara, who will play at Division I Providence, completed the scoring.
Vermont head coach Bethany Coursen (Bellows Falls) said it took some time for the team to assimilate but once the chemistry was there, there was no stopping them.
“It took them awhile to get used to one another,” Coursen said.
The team only had four practices after arriving at St. A’s this week and they were forced to move inside for one of them due to heavy rain.
“It also took the coaches some time to figure out who was best where,” Coursen said. “These girls were from all over.”
Mount Abraham’s Chessley Jackman and Mount Mansfield’s Amelia Sanborn split the goalkeeping but neither was tested as Vermont thoroughly dominated the game.
“Everyone stepped up and played a great game,” Coursen said.
“Vermont really outplayed New Hampshire this year,” said assistant coach Stacey Edmunds of Otter Valley.
That makes two wins in a row for Vermont. The Vermonters won the 2018 game 4-1, scoring four straight goals after New Hampshire drew first blood in the game played at the University of Vermont.
“The girls had fun. We hung out a lot together, played a lot of games and they got to know each other,” Coursen said.
New Hampshire leads the series 23-11-3.
NOTES: Cravinho will play field hockey in the fall at Clark University. ... CVU’s Nora Weisman-Rowell had an assist. ... South Burlington’s Kate Hall had a strong game and will stay close to home, playing at the University of Vermont.
LEGION BASEBALL
Rutland postponed
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Rutland Post 31 had its baseball game rained out Friday at the second annual Lighthouse Classic.
“We will play three games now instead of four,” Post 31 coach Rick Battles said.
The first of those three games will be Saturday at 1:30 p.m. against the Connecticut Rivals.
Rutland is scheduled to play two games Sunday, facing the Bandits Baseball Club from Rhode Island at 9 a.m. and the Southern Maine River Rats at 11:15 a.m.
The 52-team tournament is spread over different sites in southern Maine but all of Rutland’s games will be played at the Ballpark at Old Orchard Beach.
There is a also a college showcase as part of the event where players have an opportunity to perform with college coaches evaluating them. Castleton University is one of the participating schools.
Battles has named Ethan Senecal as his starting pitcher Saturday against the Connecticut Rivals.
Teams in the tournament are from Canada, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, Rhode Island, Vermont and Maine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.