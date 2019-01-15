North Clarendon’s Jon Wilbur has bowled 128 perfect games, which is noteworthy in its own right, but his 126th, 127th and 128th 300 games were rolled in one series Monday night at the Rutland Bowlerama for a perfect 900 series.
A perfect 900 series has only been achieved 35 times in USBC history.
The 900 series also breaks an 889 state record that was bowled in last year’s Green Mountain Open, a tournament held at the Rutland Bowlerama each year.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Twin Valley 52, BR 26
WILMINGTON — Twin Valley got a 52-26 victory at the expense of Black River on Tuesday night and it was one TV coach Buddy Hayford said “we needed in the worst way.”
The Wildcats used a disruptive defense to chisel out their third win in nine games.
“We played great defense. We had 24 team steals,” Hayford said.
Jarrett Niles had 13 points and dished out four assists for the Wildcats. Jaydon Crawford added 10 points and had a stellar all-round game with nine rebounds and six steals. Kylie Reed contributed nine points, four rebounds and four steals.
Riley Paul led the Presidents with nine points and Rebecca Rogers threw in six.
“We’ve got a big one Thursday,” Hayford said, referring to the Wildcats’ trip to Leland & Gray.
Springfield 42,
Hartford 27
SPRINGFIELD — The Cosmos continued their push for the home floor and a favorable Division II playoff seed in girls basketball by elevating their record to 6-2 with Tuesday night’s 42-27 victory over Hartford.
The Hurricanes led 7-6 after the opening quarter, but the rest of the night belonged to Springfield. The Cosmos took a 22-12 lead into halftime and were firmly in control, leading 30-18 after the third stanza.
Springfield coach Joe Costello attributed the defense to being able to turn the tide after that first quarter.
“It was the best team defense we have played all season,” Costello said.
Offensively, the Cosmos did not change a lot, but got some simple points in transition.
Hannah Crosby led the Cosmos with 13 points and Ashley Chamberlain followed with eight. But post player Gabby Wardwell had a huge game with 16 rebounds to go with her six points.
The Cosmos are at Mount St. Joseph on Thursday.
Burr and Burton 32,
Otter Valley 23
MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton Academy defeated Otter Valley 32-23 in girls Marble Valley League basketball action Tuesday.
“We didn’t shoot very well tonight,” said Otter coach Kelly Trayah. “We usually shoot around 40 percent.”
Alia Edmunds scored 20 points to lead the Otters.
Otter Valley (4-6) will be off until Jan. 24 when the Otters visit Hartford.
MAU 54, Mill River 19
NORTH CLARENDON — Mount Anthony held Mill River to two first-half points and breezed to a 54-19 victory in girls basketball action at Dean W. Houghton Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
BOYS BASKETBALL
OV 40, Hartford 25
BRANDON — Otter Valley’s 40-25 victory over Hartford in boys basketball action on Tuesday night “wasn’t pretty,” according to OV coach Greg Hughes, but style points aren’t part of the formula for the state basketball standings.
Otter Valley’s Dylan Mackie was the game’s high scorer with nine points.
“Hartford played hard. They out-played us, but we just had a few more go through the hoop,” Hughes said.
The 6-5 Otters have a nine-day break due to exams. When they resume, it is with a trip to Mount Anthony.
“The big thing is just confidence. we’ve got to get more confidence,” Hughes said.
