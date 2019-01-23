WINDSOR — Windsor got the game to overtime with a dramatic buzzer-beating shot and then used the extra stanza to beat Mill River 63-56 on Wednesday night in boys basketball action.
Windsor’s Dahkota Sanderson gathered a loose ball and nailed a 10-foot hook shot as time expired to send the game into overtime.
Rob Slocum set the stage for Sanderson by connecting on a 3-point field goal with just under 10 seconds remaining to slice the lead to 53-51.
Slocum led Windsor with 24 points — 22 of them came in the second half and overtime.
Owen Abrahamsen added 14 and Hunter Grela 13.
Tyler Shelvey led the Minutemen with 12 points. Will Grabowski followed with 11 and Zach Ames with 10.
The Minutemen were without Aidan Botti, who was nursing an injury.
Botti had 19 points against Brattleboro and 21 against Hartford.
“Obviously we missed him, but we have to learn to win with whomever is on the floor,” Mill River coach Jack Rogers said.
“Credit Windsor. They made the plays they needed to at the end,” Rogers said. “We did what we needed to to win except at the end.”
The Minutemen took a 21-17 lead to halftime and were ahead 42-36 entering the final quarter.
The Yellow Jackets took control in the overtime and when Abrahamsen made both of his free throws, it gave the Jacks a 61-55 lead with 1:17 remaining.
“It was a well played, physical game. They certainly had their chances to win it,” said Windsor coach Harry LaDue. “We just made more plays at the end.”
The win gets the Division III Jackets’ record to 6-5 and the Division II Minutemen fall to 6-4.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mid-Vermont 39, Poultney 18
POULTNEY — Sidney Goodwin scored 16 points to lead Mid-Vermont Christian over Poultney 39-18 in a girls basketball game Wednesday night.
Grace Hayes and Emily Hanley each scored five for the Blue Devils.
Poultney is 0-13.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Western Conn 56, Castleton 48
DANBURY, Conn. — Castleton University and Western Connecticut were locked in a 46-46 tie but the Colonials ran away from Castleton down the stretch, earning a 56-48 victory in Wednesday night’s Little East women’s basketball game.
Brooke Raiche led the Spartans with 21 points but she received little help, as from there the scoring dropped down to Alexis Quenneville with seven and Katlyn Toomey with six. Toomey had another big night on the boards, hauling down 15 rebounds.
Jancy Sherwood led the Colonials with 18 points.
Castleton fell to 12-7 and 4-6 in the Little East. Western Connecticut is 8-10 and 3-7 in the LEC.
Castleton is home on Saturday with UMass-Boston paying the visit to Glenbrook Gym for another LEC clash.
In other Little East women’s basketball action Wednesday night, it was UMass-Boston trimming Keene State 63-53, UMass-Dartmouth beating Southern Maine 70-60 and Rhode Island College edging Plymouth State 58-51.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Western Connecticut 94, Castleton 62
DANBURY, Conn. — Castleton slips to 0-10 in the Little East Conference after being crushed by Western Connecticut 94-62 Wednesday night.
Fenton Bradley Jr. led the Colonials with 18 points. They are 7-3 in the LEC.
Michael Morgan led the Spartans with 30 points going 8 for 14 from 3-point land.
Castleton hosts UMass-Boston on Saturday.
BOYS ALPINE
Rutland places 1st
SOUTH POMFRET — The Rutland boys alpine skiers took home first place in a one-run slalom event at Suicide Six on Wednesday.
The Raiders ended with 26 points followed by Burr and Burton with 29, Woodstock 45, Mount St. Joseph 46 and Thetford 97.
Burr and Burton’s Blake Green was the top finisher with a time of 29:11.
Rutland took the second and fourth spots with Brady Kenosh coming at 29:83 and Dylan Roussel at 30:86.
Mount St. Joseph’s Lucas Pencak took third with a time of 30:45 and Woodstock’s Peter Borden finished fifth at 30:88.
Raider Brayden Moore finished eighth at 31:22 and Mountie Ben Pencak picked up 10th place with a time of 31:81.
GIRLS ALPINE
Wasps win slalom
SOUTH POMFRET — The Woodstock girls alpine team won a single-run slalom event at Suicide Six with a score of 22 Wednesday.
Rutland finished second with 28 and Burr and Burton was third with 31.
Rutland’s Vera Martin was the class of the field, turning in a time of 30:85.
Woodstock’s Kelly Gebhardt came in second with a time of 32:09 followed by Annabelle Gray and Julia Dapron of Burr and Burton with times of 33:60 and 33:82, respectively.
Woodstock’s Abigail Masillo rounded out the top five with a 33:86.
Raiders Lea Zmurko and Ashleah Adams picked up seventh and eighth with Zmurko edging Adams by two one-hundredths of a second.
POSTPONEMENTS
Both of Wednesday’s Rutland High School hockey games, the boys at CVU and the girls hosting Woodstock, were postponed because of travel concerns. No dates were immediately set for makeups.
The boys basketball game slated for Wednesday in Woodstock between the Wasps and Mount St. Joseph was also postponed. There is no makeup date yet.
