WILLIAMSTOWN – Four White River girls basketball players scored in double digits and the Wildcats sped past Williamstown, 49-26, on Saturday.
White River’s 17-6 lead in the first quarter grew to 27-13 by the half. After the third quarter, White River was up 37-15.
“We got killed in transition,” Williamstown coach Sid Sweet said. “Most of their points were on layups.”
Sylvie Colcey (14 points), Sophie Howe (12 points), Sarah Howe (10 points) and Toni Turner (10 points) paced the Wildcats (2-2). Shylah King led Williamstown with eight points. The Blue Devils (1-2) will host Fairfax at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harwood 53, Missisquoi 34
HIGHGATE – Senior Payton Lanpear dropped in 18 points and freshman Emma Ravelin scored a career-high 13 points Saturday, lifting the Division II Highlanders past the D-I Thunderbirds.
Harwood pulled ahead 15-11 entering the second quarter, entered halftime with a 25-18 edge and opened up a 38-22 advantage entering the final quarter. Ashlyn Carst and Lauren Johnson chipped in with seven points apiece for HU, while Rylie Noel scored 13 points for the Thunderbirds.
“Cam Ravelin played great defense on the floor and everybody was out and running and looking for open teammates,” Harwood coach Tom Young said. “We had great team balance today and the freshmen really stepped up. Our center wasn’t at the game because she was away with family, so it was nice to see everybody contribute. In the third quarter we switched up the defense to put the game away.”
Harwood (3-1) will face Northfield on Thursday.
Oxbow 45, Rivendell 29
ORFORD, N.H. – Saturday’s runaway victory over the Raptors proved how much the Olympians have improved in the last 12 months.
A year ago Oxbow failed to score in double-digits during an early-season loss to Rivendell, but the rematch was a whole different story. The Olympians erupted for 17 points in the first quarter and carried a 30-11 lead into halftime.
Mason Tomlinson (nine points), Mariah Shumway (eight points) and Melanie Neal (seven points) paced the Olympians. Adele Tilden led the Raptors with 10 points.
“Mason Tomlinson came in from off the bench and nailed 3-pointers within a couple of minutes.” Olympians coach Barry Emerson said. “Against a zone, this team today shot the best of any team I’ve coached in my six years at Oxbow,”
Oxbow (3-1) will travel to play Woodstock at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Colchester 50, Spaulding 44
COLCHESTER – The Crimson Tide couldn’t recover after getting into trouble in the first half Saturday.
Colchester stunned Spaulding right after the opening tip, scoring 10 unanswered points before the Tide found their footing. Colchester’s lead was 11-7 after the first quarter and 26-22 by the half. Natalie Folland’s 15 first-half points kept the Tide team within striking distance, but her foul trouble had her on the bench for the third quarter and Colchester maintained a 40-37 lead. Spaulding’s Raven Premont scored nine points, all on 3-pointers, and freshman Emily Poulin added eight points for the Tide. Colchester’s high scorer was Jess Laquerre with 22 points. Spaulding (0-4) will host U-32 on Jan. 2 at 7 p.m.
Thetford 54, Hartford 27
THETFORD – Thetford’s balanced attack paid dividends during Saturday’s victory over the Hurricanes.
Thetford jumped all over Hartford at the start, going up 12-4 in the first quarter The Panthers kept their foot on the gas pedal, building a 28-8 lead by halftime.
“We’ve got a pretty athletic group this year and we were really moving up and down the floor tonight,” Thetford coach Eric Card said.
During the third quarter Thetford’s lead increased to 42-18. Grace Davis (12 points), Namaya Benjamin (12 points) and Kiana Johnson (ten points) led the Thetford offense. Thetford (3-1) will host Windsor on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Yellow Jackets beat Thetford in overtime earlier this season.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Montpelier 55, Thetford 46
THETFORD – Former Chelsea standout Jake Colby reached the 1,000-point milestone in the final quarter during Saturday’s loss against the Solons.
Nine players scored on Saturday for Montpelier, which used a 14-7 run in the second quarter to pull away for good. Tyler Ricker went 8 of 8 from the foul line and recorded a season-high 15 points for MHS. Teammate Isaac Donahue scored a career-high nine points while Leo Riby-Williams contributed nine points and eight rebounds.
Colby scored his 1,000th point with a layup and finished with 12 points. Owen Deffner added eight points for the Panthers, who trailed 13-11 after one quarter, 27-18 after two and 35-28 after three. Montpelier went 20 of 34 from the foul line.
“It’s nice to build a little confidence,” MHS coach Nick Foster said. “We had a little bit of a hard time closing the game out today, but I give credit to the kids. We played really well again on the defensive end and we did enough on the defensive glass as a team.”
The Solons will travel to play North Country on Jan. 2.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Woodstock 7, Spaulding 1
BARRE –Kendyl Boisvert (two goals) and Faye Stevens (one goal, two assists) led the Wasps to Saturday’s victory over Spaulding.
Riley McFaun scored the only Spaulding goal with an unassisted effort. Goalie Amber McGinley made 37 saves for Spaulding, while Ava Dodson and Bridgit Black combined to record 13 saves for the Wasps.
“We only dressed 12 girls, so it was our two lines skating against Woodstock’s four lines and we ran out of gas,” Spaulding coach Dave Lawrence said. “But I’m psyched for them. They worked their tails off in one of our best efforts of the season.”
Spaulding (2-2) will face CVU on Friday in the opening game of the Middlebury Tournament.
BOYS HOCKEY
BFA-St. Albans 2, Spaulding 1
ST. ALBANS – The Crimson Tide suffered a tough loss in overtime during Saturday’s consolation game of the Doc Tulip Tournament.
BFA-St. Albans got the scoring going in the first period, and Spaulding tied it up at one apiece in the second period on a Cam Gosselin goal from Travis Roy. The two teams remained deadlocked through the end of regulation. “We fought hard, may not have come out with the victory, but showed we could compete when we put in the effort,” Spaulding coach Chad Burke said.
A few minutes into overtime Sean Beauregard scored the game-winner, marking his second goal of the night. Dan Ellis made 10 saves for the Bobwhites, while Grant Otis turned away 21 shots for Spaulding. The Crimson Tide (0-3) will host U-32 at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Harwood 4, Mt. Mansfield 4
SOUTH BURLINGTON – Penalties came back to bite the Highlanders once again as they skated to their third straight tie.
Mount Mansfield struck first but Harwood quickly answered to finish off the first period wit the score tied at 1.
“The first period we came out flying,” Harwood coach Shawn Morse said. “We outshot them and they couldn’t handle us. But we started to take penalties in the second period, got emotional and it just killed us.”
Harwood started the third period with a 4-3 lead, but the Highlanders had another player in the box when Mount Mansfield quickly got the equalizer. Despite taking two more penalties in overtime, the Highlanders managed to hold on for the tie. Finn O’Hara (two goals, two assists), Gavin Thomson (one goal, one assist), Ollie Hammond (first career goal), Skylar Platt (two assists) and Tyson Sylvia (two assists) paced the Harwood offence, while teammate Sean Russell stopped 29 shots in front of the goal. Mount Mansfield was led by William Hauf (two goals) and goalie Joseph Mascolino (21 saves). Harwood (1-0-3) will host Stowe at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Rice 3, U-32 0
SOUTH BURLINGTON – Raiders goalie Colby Tanner has his best game of the season during Saturday’s shutout loss.
“Rice is a very good, quick team,” U-32 coach Shane Locke said. “The first period was very back and forth, with us getting more scoring chances. Overall we played a smart game of hockey.”
Rice scored in each period and outshot the Raiders 31-14. Tanner kept the Raiders, close stopping 28 shots. U-32 (0-2-1) will host Lyndon at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
