TROY, N.Y. — No. 20-ranked Rensselaer overcame an early 2-0 deficit in the nightcap, built a 6-2 lead and held on for a 6-5 victory and a sweep over Castleton in college softball Wednesday.
RPI romped 13-5 in the opener with Maddie Provencher driving in four of her day's six RBIs.
The hosts won Game 1 by bolting to an 8-1 lead and building upon it. A four-RBI game with a home run by Provencher and a three-RBI game with a triple by Kyla Anderson powered the victors and winning pitcher Erika Holowka, who pitched five innings.
Losing pitcher Olivia Bowen went two innings and Calli Van Gorden, Miranda Fish and Devin Millerick had two hits and an RBI apiece.
The Engineers and winning pitcher Taylor Spargo had some anxious moments in the nightcap when MaKenna Thorne and Van Gorden drove in runs but held on.
Jamie Boyle had three hits and an RBI in Game 2 and Millerick and Kayla Fac also drove in runs for the 5-9 Spartans, who will visit Skidmore for a Saturday twinbill.
Kylie Wright went the distance and shouldered the loss for the Spartans.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Castleton's game at Skidmore scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled.
MEN'S SPORTS
Gilmore lands AD's job
at NVU-Lyndon
LYNDONVILLE — Former Green Mountain College men's soccer coach Chris Gilmore has been named the Director of Athletics for Northern Vermont University-Lyndon. Gilmore has served in an interim capacity since September. He succeeds Christopher Ummer, who retired in May.
Gilmore brings substantial administrative experience to Lyndon. Before arriving at Lyndon, Gilmore served as the Director of Athletics at Daniel Webster College in Nashua, New Hampshire, from 2013 until the college closed in 2017. He was also the director of athletics at Green Mountain College from 1986 until 2004.
Gilmore has also been a highly accomplished soccer coach over his career. He was the head coach at the College of St. Rose from 2008 through 2010. He was also the head coach at Adirondack Community College in 2006. Prior to that, he served as the Head Men's Soccer Coach at Green Mountain from 1982 through 2004.
Gilmore has 279 career wins as a head soccer coach. His teams at Green Mountain captured seven Mayflower Conference championships and four NAIA regional championships. The Eagles reached the NAIA National Championship Tournament on five occasions and completed three unbeaten regular seasons.
TUESDAY
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Smith 14, Castleton 9
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women's lacrosse team fell late Tuesday evening in non-conference action to Smith College as the Spartans lost 14-9 to the Pioneers at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Erin Shuttle registered four goals for Castleton (3-4) to lead the attack, while Erin McKenna and Megan Wood added two scores apiece.
Shuttle also had six ground balls and three draw controls, while Emma Best had an assist and four draw controls on the day. Five different Spartans caused three turnovers apiece.
Samantha Hebb shouldered the loss, allowing 13 goals in 54 minutes of action before giving way to Raven Payne.
Castleton opens Little East Conference play on Saturday at UMass-Dartmouth at noon.
BOYS HOCKEY
Raiders boys put
bow on 2018-19 season
Ben Simpson was named Most Valuable Player at the Rutland High School boys hockey season-ending banquet.
Noah Crossman was named Offensive Player of the Year while the Defensive Player of the Year was Joe Gides.
Ryan Melen won the 7th Player Award, Owen Simpson the Coaches Award, Matt Creed the Most Improved Player Award and Shailer Evans the Sportsmanship Award.
