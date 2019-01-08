Leigha Charron connected on two shots from the perimeter and Elise Magro had an outside hoop and steal before the game was even 30 seconds old to get Rutland out of the gate quickly in Tuesday night’s girls basketball game, a 36-24 win over Mill River at Keefe Gym.
The Raiders had this one on ice early, leading 24-4 at the half. Magro had 17 of her 22 points by that time.
Charron is a post player and productive rebounder, but she also displayed a feathery shooting touch early.
“I don’t want to be selfish but I also want to contribute. I was playing less scared tonight,” Charron said.
“She is one of the best mid-range shooters on the team,” Rutland coach Nate Bellomo said.
Magro had 17 of Rutland’s first 23 points.
Rutland had a 14-0 lead before Molly Bruso finally got the Minutemen on the board with a 3-point field goal with just 1:40 left in the opening quarter.
The Raiders sport a 6-3 record and already have some of their toughest games behind them after losing twice to St. Johnsbury and splitting with Rice.
Defending state champion St. Jay and the Green Knights are on everyone’s list of potential Division I Final Four teams.
St. Johnsbury did endure its first defeat on Tuesday night, falling 49-40 to CVU.
But while the Raiders have already played the iron, Charron said the the Raiders can’t afford to think that way.
“We have got to play at our level. We have to keep it up and play against other teams just as we would if we were playing St. Johnsbury or Rice,” Charron said.
There might be easier games on the horizon, but not right away. BFA-St. Albans, another Division I title contender, is in Rutland on Monday night.
Following Magro’s 22 points was Charron with nine.
Katelyn Schutt led the Minutemen with nine points, Tessa Badgley added six and Emerson Pomeroy five.
The Raiders took a 36-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
It was in that final stanza when they committed seven turnovers — more turnovers than they had in the first three quarters combined — and were outscored 10-0 by the Minutemen.
Bellomo said that the final quarter was about getting a lot of different players reps and “looking forward and building to the future.”
“Elise had a great game and we had a lot of energy,” Bellomo said.
Ken Webb had to be happy that his players didn’t stop playing, down 24-4.
“Mill River worked hard. Give Ken and his players credit. They didn’t back down,” Bellomo said.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.