The best thing to be said about Rutland’s 36-26 victory over Lyndon in Wednesday night’s Division I first-round girls basketball playoff is that the Raiders played well enough.
This time of year, that’s what it is all about. Move on to the next round. The No. 5 Raiders are headed to No. 4 Rice on Saturday for a quarterfinal game.
Lyndon’s Lindsay Joyal connected on a 3-point field goal to give the Vikings a 5-4 lead. Makieya Hendrickson retaliated with another 3-pointer to put the Raiders ahead 7-5 and they had the lead the rest of the night.
The Raiders and Vikings did not meet during the season but the Rutland coaches scouted Lyndon in a game at Mill River. The Vikings did exactly what Rutland coach Nate Bellomo thought they would, which is to “muck it up” with their defense.
The Vikings used a diamond-and-one and assorted other gadget defenses to slow the Raiders down and keep the game ugly.
Yet, there was never a feeling that the Raiders were in any kind of danger. They carved out a 15-9 advantage by the end of the opening quarter and extended the lead all the way to 23-11 by the half, maintaining a double-digit lead the rest of the contest.
It was a night when everyone contributed on offense. Leigha Charron and Rylee Burgess led Rutland with eight points apiece and Elise Magro followed with seven. Kendra Sabotka tossed in six and Hendrickson five.
The Vikings brought the No. 12 seed and an 8-11 record into Keefe Gym but Burgess said there was no taking them lightly.
“We knew we had to play our game and that we had to play as hard as we could,” Burgess said.
Burgess said the team was far from home free with that halftime lead.
“We knew we still had to hold them,” she said.
Bellomo wasn’t surprised that the Vikings stayed within striking distance for much of the night.
“First games are hard. There are all the emotions,” he said.
But the Raiders hurt themselves, too, with some cold shooting.
“You’ve got to make layups,” Bellomo said. “Give Leigha and Rylee a lot of credit. They worked hard inside but we didn’t finish.”
The Vikings were still in it after the third stanza, trailing by 11.
But the Raiders seized control early in the fourth quarter. Sabotka connected from the outside and then Charron rang up four quick points, making two free throws and muscling inside for a hoop.
That bumped the score to 34-17 and the Raiders finally had the breathing room they needed.
Joyal led the Vikings with 10 points. Camryn Heath added eight and Teagan Wheeler six.
Now, the Raiders take their 14-7 record up Route 7 to Rice. The Raiders and Green Knights split their games during the season, each winning on the other’s court.
“We told the girls that every round the expectations are higher and you have to execute that much better,” Bellomo said.
“We have each beaten each other. Now, we have got to go there and play the best that we can,” Burgess said. “It is anyone’s game.”
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.