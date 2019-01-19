The Rutland girls basketball team left an inordinate number of points on the floor Saturday, missing plenty of uncontested or barely contested shots underneath the hoop. They still had way more than enough points to beat the Burlington Seahorses, 46-33.
Elise Magro had nearly half of the Raider points, amassing 22, including seven in the first quarter, to help Rutland to a 15-4 lead.
The Raiders looked to have the Seahorses buried, leading 27-10 at the half and by as many as 24 in the third quarter.
But Burlington fought back and pared the lead to 12 (41-29) midway through the final quarter.
"The same thing happened against Mill River," Magro said of the Raider lead shrinking late in the game. "We are a young team and we just have to get our heads in it more."
The Raiders were coming off a 52-36 loss to BFA-St. Albans and Magro said coach Nate Bellomo stressed that this game against Burlington was the beginning of a new season.
"This is a new 10-game season and we're 1-0," Magro said.
The actual record is 7-4, putting the Raiders in great position in their quest to secure a home playoff game.
The Seahorses fell to 4-6.
"We needed to find a lineup that worked," Burlington coach Josh Safran said.
He believes the Seahorses finally fit the puzzle together and that lineup is what helped bring them back to within 12 points.
It appeared as though it would be a ridiculously easy victory when Kendra Sabotka's runner swelled the lead all the way to 41-17.
But that is when the Seahorses began chipping away. And when Barker knocked down one from within the lane to cut it to 41-29, suddenly there was a game to win.
Magro made four free throws after that - Rutland's only points of the fourth quarter - to keep Burlington from getting any closer.
Rylee Burgess and Leigha Charron did a lot of the work on the boards for the Raiders and each also scored eight points.
Ella Decelles had a solid game for the 'Horses with nine points and eight rebounds and center Emma Barker added eight points.
"It happens," Bellomo said of the Raiders giving up so much of their big lead. "A zone is a big equalizer. You miss a few shots and pretty soon the other team is back in the game.
"But we held it together."
Bellomo was happy with the effort.
"We had a lot of energy," he said.
Burlington's Lily Mitchell made a shot in the lane for the first points of the game. Then, Magro connected on a 3-pointer and the Raiders had the lead the rest of the way.
Charron also had a big hand in the Raiders' 15-4 first-quarter advantage with four points and a blocked shot.
The win gives the Raiders the season sweep over Burlington. They defeated the Seahorses 56-44 in Burlington, a game in which Magro had 29 points.
"I think we took a step today. We played better (than against BFA)," Bellomo said.
The Raiders will gun for their eighth win on Thursday against Burr and Burton Academy.
