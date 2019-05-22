When you win your game on Senior Day, it’s special. When you do it against a great team, it adds even more luster to the occasion. The Rutland girls lacrosse team defeated a Burr and Burton Academy team that brought a 12-2 mark to Alumni Field, a record that included a comeback 12-11 victory over Rutland in Manchester.
This time, the Raiders got off to a fast start and never took their foot off the gas, storming to a 16-9 victory Wednesday.
Francie Ettori scored the first of her four goals only 32 seconds into the game, and once Rylee Burgess scored to put the Raiders in front 2-1, they never looked back.
Maggie Schillinger, Ettori and Jenna Sunderland scored the game’s next three goals to push the Raiders’ lead to 5-1. Rutland forged an 11-4 halftime lead.
Seniors Janel Bove, Schillinger, Paige Bohlig, Elise Magro, Caitlin French, Ettori, Brianna Beauchamp, Zoe Zmurko, Alexia Diaz and Camille Benard were honored in the pregame ceremony with their families.
“I’ll speak for everyone. I think we should have won that game (in Manchester). That was in our heads,” Magro said. “I think in the first game we really didn’t understand how good of a team BBA was.”
“We talked about this not being the same game,” Schillinger said. “We were very aware that BBA is a team that can come back.”
That had to be very much on their mind when Burr and Burton came out with some fire after halftime and scored the first two goals to slice the lead to 11-6.
That is why the next goal for the Raiders was a big one. Kendra Sabotka’s score stopped the run, bumping the lead to 12-6 with 20:19 to play.
Beauchamp felt staving off a comeback attempt after those two quick second-half goals by BBA revealed something about the Raiders.
“We showed our character. We didn’t get chippy. We kept our heads,” Beauchamp said.
Ettori’s four goals led the Raider scoring parade. Sabotka, Burgess and Logan Kinsman had two goals apiece.
Sunderland had a goal and two assists but was also a catalyst in the transition game with eight ground balls.
When Ava Marshall and Audrey Anglum scored those first two goals of the second half for the Bulldogs, the Raiders wouldn’t have been human if they didn’t have at least a quick flashback to BBA’s comeback victory at Taylor Field in Manchester.
This is when Sabotka and RHS goalie Lea Zmurko responded. After Sabotka’s score, Zmurko had a nice save to deny BBA a quick answer.
The Bulldogs had to attempt a comeback this time without star senior midfielder Olivia Watanabe, who has amassed more than 100 goals in her career.
She was injured with 14:40 remaining in the first half and was unable to return.
“That’s a good win but it’s just one win. We have Brattleboro now and Brattleboro is tough,” Rutland coach Matt Zmurko said to his team.
That game will be Saturday in Brattleboro. “We talk about playing a full 50 minutes. Today, they played a full 50 minutes,” coach Zmurko said.
The victory hiked Rutland’s record to 11-3 and the Raiders will try to go into the playoffs with some momentum by beating the Colonels in Saturday’s regular season finale.
The Raiders have been through the playoffs before, but the experience is intensified when you are a senior, said Schillinger.
“It’s knowing that every game could be your last,” she said. “Most of us are not going to be playing lacrosse in college. This is the last time we will be playing lacrosse together.”
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
