You stand there in a big tournament with a decision: What club do I use for this scenario?
It is the type of dilemma that Logan Broyles has confronted many times.
The Rutland High School senior was faced with a more important decision after visiting the University of Rhode Island and the University of Connecticut on consecutive days back in February. Where do I want to spend the next four years studying and playing golf? He found both campuses and programs appealing.
A couple of weeks after the visits, the answer became clear: Broyles was bound for Connecticut and Wednesday he signed his national letter of intent in the RHS media room.
Broyles said he liked both golf teams but that UConn was "just the right fit."
Broyles, who will pursue a Business major, loved the teaching style and philosophy of coach Dave Pezzino. He was also attracted to the array of courses the Huskies play on and a schedule sprinkled liberally with trips to warm weather locales: tournaments in places like Florida, Arizona and South Carolina.
Broyles will be playing in several tournaments in honing his game for the collegiate level. He will compete in some in Florida over the summer and said he "might add a few later in August to get ready for college."
The facet of his game he wants to elevate the most is his wedge play. He said the Huskies put a great deal of emphasis on that aspect.
"They do a lot of fun stuff like competitions with wedge play. It is a part of my game that could use some improvement," Broyles said.
Rutland High golf coach Rich Alberti said he stayed out of the selection process but feels strongly that Broyles made a great choice as he joins former Rutland High golf team member Drake Hull in the UConn program.
"I think it is important to go to a place where you are going to be able to play and where the school fits," Alberti said.
Broyles has always had an insatiable thirst to improve his game.
"He would get up at 4 in the morning and be out in the garage practicing. He is very self-driven," his mother Tonya said.
His parents, Brad and Tonya, praised Rutland High School for making accommodations for Logan to his academic calendar so that he could play in events down south during the winter.
Broyles' talent drew notice early.
"It was my freshman or sophomore summer that I got two letters from schools down south," he said.
But it came down to two New England schools and now with Drake Hull and Logan Broyles decked out in the UConn blue, Rutland area fans will have plenty of reasons to follow the Huskies.
