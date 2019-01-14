The Rutland Raider girls hockey team got the jump on the Harwood-Northfield.
The Raiders scored three goals in the first period on the way to a 4-1 triumph in girls hockey action Monday at Spartan Arena.
Rutland’s freshman wing Isabel Crossman tallied two goals, while sophomore forward Alexis Patterson scored a goal and chipped in a pair of assists and freshman goalie Kristen Pariseau stopped 33 shots to lead the Raiders to their seventh win.
Not even two minutes into the game, Crossman shot the puck off the pads of Harwood-Northfield goalie Kaylee Thayer to stake the Raiders to a lead they would never surrender.
Six minutes later, Patterson knocked a rebound of a shot by Brianna Beauchamp past Thayer to pad the lead. Alyssa Kennedy also garnered an assist on the second goal.
Then in the waning moments of the initial period, Beauchamp lit the lamp and bumped the lead to 3-0, roofing the puck over Thayer’s shoulder.
“We came out of the bus on our heels and Rutland came out flying,” Harwood-Northfield coach Mike Vasseur said. “They hit the ice all over the boards and they got into their cycle. ... We didn’t match their intensity in the first period but did much better in the second.”
Harwood-Northfield did indeed step it up in the second period, but had a big task in trying to overcome a three-goal lead.
While Rutland piled up a 16-6 shot advantage in the first period, Harwood-Northfield needed to generate more shots to put some heat on the Raider freshman goalie. But Harwood-Northfield couldn’t seem to match Rutland’s offensive opportunities.
The Raiders fired 17 shots on Thayer, while Harwood-Northfield was limited to 10 shots in the second session.
And close to the middle of the second period, the Raiders struck again. Crossman’s rink-long rush resulted in a pretty unassisted goal that hiked the lead to 4-0.
“We knew that their goalie was top notch and we had to go at them hard, with a physical presence,” Rutland coach Dirk Steupert said. “They had a good third period and we got a little sloppy. I have a young team; the good thing is that they are all hockey players. But they still have to learn. When you are competing against a quality team with good players, you’ve got to work harder.”
So in the third period, Harwood-Northfield took the initiative and came out strong. True, they were down 4-0, but Harwood-Northfield had to try to come back one goal at a time.
Spurred on by senior Lilianna Ziedins, sophomore Hailley Brickeya, and juniors Karlie French and Sarah Garvin, Harwood-Northfield began to pile up chances. Still, the lead was big and the clock was ticking away.
Harwood-Northfield finally broke through when Amelia Nordles found Garvin all along in the low slot and fed her the puck. Garvin shot the puck past Pariseau to break up the shutout with 5:43 left.
But Rutland was able to weather the storm and did not allow Harwood-Northfield another goal.
Thayer stopped 43 shots in a strong showing, while Pariseau didn’t make nearly the number of saves but had some outstanding stops.
Rutland improved to 7-1 and will travel to Burr and Burton on Wednesday, while the 3-5 Harwood-Northfield squad hosts Colchester/Burlington on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.