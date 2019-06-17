Tyrell Johnson has contributed to boys basketball state championships at Rutland High and was a key player in Green Mountain College’s 18-10 season that saw the Eagles make it all the way to the National Independent NAIA Basketball Tournament in Illinois, where they narrowly lost to Adventist University 75-74.
Now, he hopes to be a key piece of the Castleton University men’s basketball program and lift the Spartans out of a funk that saw them go 3-22 and 0-16 in their inaugural season in the Little East Conference.
Castleton coach Paul Culpo confirmed Monday that Johnson has paid his enrollment deposit at CU.
It was not a fun year in Sparta. If there is anything worse than Culpo’s Winter of Discontent, it is his Summer of Discontent.
“When you have a season like that you want to get going and get that taste out of your mouth,” Culpo said.
“We’ve got to get better. That is our expectation.”
Johnson played in all 28 games for Green Mountain, starting nine of them. He averaged just over 18 minutes per game. He scored 4.1 points and grabbed 2.6 rebounds per contest but his biggest contribution was on defense. He has been known as a standout at that end of the floor in high school and college.
There are no players from Vermont in Culpo’s latest recruiting class so Johnson will be the local flavor among the newcomers.
Culpo has always had competitive teams since coming to Castleton from Hartwick College. In seven of his 10 years, the Spartans were above the .500 mark and were a contender in the North Atlantic Conference year in and year out.
This year was a shipwreck. Four players transferred out during the semester break, all with good reasons not related to basketball. Calvin Carter and Eric Shaw were derailed by injuries.
“It was a perfect storm and we weren’t very good to begin with,” Culpo said.
“I am to blame. We have just got to do a better job of evaluating players. We have got to do a better job. I take responsibility.”
He is excited about the new players he has brought in and he is hopeful Shaw and Carter, a former Gatorade Player of the Year from Enosburg, will return healthy.
“We hope Tyrell will provide help in a positive way,” Culpo said.
Culpo hasn’t experienced much losing at Castleton, but he has been through this before. When he first took the job at Hartwick, he had to weather a lean period.
“This is different. I didn’t inherit this. This is my own mess,” Culpo said.
The winter wasn’t all dreary for Culpo. His daughter Theresa was a member of the Fair Haven Union High School girls basketball team that won the Division II state championship.
“That was fun. That helped a lot,” Culpo said.
“I have gotten a lot better at not bringing the bad things home with me.”
There’s an old saying that goes, when when one door closes another opens.
Green Mountain College closed its doors after the 2018-19 school year and Culpo is hoping that one of its players can be part of the equation that has the Castleton men’s basketball program rebounding from a down year in a big way.
It also gives Rutland fans an opportunity to see Johnson’s home games in a gym that is seven miles closer than the one he played in last season.
Johnson has two seasons of basketball eligibility remaining.
That isn’t the only news around CU’s campus this summer. Blaise Zambrano, the ball of energy that was the Spartan football team’s defensive coordinator, has resigned. He, in fact, is leaving coaching.
Head coach Tony Volpone is interviewing several candidates for the vacancy this week.
Volpone also has a recent recruit he has high hopes for — Andrew Genier, a defensive lineman from nearby Whitehall High School who played one season at Utica.
“We are excited about him,” Volpone said, noting that Genier was in Utica’s defensive line rotation as a freshman.
Another Whitehall product who could help the defense among the latest class of recruits is outside linebacker Jake Moore.
NOTES: First-time opponents on the Castleton men’s basketball schedule include SUNY Delhi and SUNY Cobleskill. ... St. Joseph’s College of Connecticut, coached by Hall of Fame coach Jim Calhoun, will be in Castleton’s gym in the 2019-20 season.
