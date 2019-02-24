Dakota Peters of Rutland High School won his second straight title at 160 pounds at Saturday's state wrestling championships in Essex Junction, defeating Mount Anthony's Adam Frost 11-5 in the finals.
Among other finishers, Sam Worthing of Fair Haven finished as runner-up at 132; Otter Valley's David Williams was runner-up at 138; Fair Haven's Dylan Lee took second at 145; Rutland's Hunter Cameron was fifth at 152; Otter Valley's Josh Beayon was third at 182 and Mill River's Levi Tarbell was sixth; Branden Bennett of Springfield was sixth at 195; Springfield's Donavin Sprano was fifth at 220 and Otter Valley's Jake Jones was sixth; Mill River's Gideon Bosch took second at 285 and Charlie Noble of Otter Valley was sixth.
Mount Anthony won its national record 31st consecutive state title, 286.5-196.5 over Mount Anthony.
Team scores and individual results:
Final team scores: 1. Mount Anthony 286.5; 2. Essex 196.5; 3. Spaulding 133.5; 4. St. Johnsbury 132; 5. Mount Abraham 102.5; T6. Mount Mansfield, Otter Valley 74; 8. Champlain Valley 65.5; 9. Vergennes 58; 10. Fair Haven 44; 11. Williamstown 38; 12. Harwood 37; 13. Rutland 34.5; 14. Colchester 34; 15. Milton 30; 16. Mill River 23; 17. South Burlington 22; 18. Springfield 18; 19. Burr and Burton 11; 20. Middlebury 11; 21. U-32 4.
106 pounds: 1. Landon Davis (MAU) pin Nick Pierce (Spa) at 4:23; 3. Noah Quigley (Colch); 4. Ben Pinsonneault-Gordon (BBA); 5. Caleb Huntington (U-32); 6. Christian Stygles (EHS).
113: 1. Ben Stewart (EHS) def. Luke Bliss (MMU) 6-0; 3. Carter Dickenson (Spa); 4. Sam Blackman (MAU); 5. William Casciari (SJA); 6. Ben Pretty (Will).
120: 1. Hunter Verge (SJA) pin. Christian Burdick (MAU) at 2:39; 3. Eli Bonning (EHS); 4. Eric Godin (Milt); 5. Jacob Graveline (CVU); 6. Hunter Roya (Spa).
126: 1. Roman Mayer (MTA) pin Zack Hebert (SJA) at 4:40; 3. Kyle Hurley (MAU); 4. Noah Bonning (EHS): 5. Aiden Gebo (Verg); 6. Riley Brown (CVU).
132: 1. Calvin Leo (EHS) def Sam Worthing (FH) 5-2; 3. Jack Ware (MAU); 4. Ben Stapleton (Colch); 5. Josh Hanlon (Will); 6. Ryan Glassford (Spa).
138: 1. Keenan Taylor (MAU) pin David Williams (OV) at 1:18; 3. Hunter Chase (Spa); 4. Gary Conant (MTA); 5. Wyatt Lamell (EHS); 6. Shawn Martin (Will).
145: 1. Keegan Coon (MAU) pin Dylan Lee (FH) at 1:27; 3. Luke Williams (EHS); 4. John Bent (MTA); 5. Alan Clark (Harw); 6. Zach Butala (Verg).
152: 1. Gage McLaughlin (MAU) def Gill Stawinski (EHS) 9-4; 3. Hunter Quero (Spa); 4. Nate Lavoie (MTA); 5. Hunter Cameron (Rut); 6. Matthew Trifaro (CVU)
160: 1. Dakota Peters (Rut) def. Adam Frost (MAU) 11-5; 3. Wilder Hudson (SJA); 4. William Danis (EHS); 5. Jayden Bourne (Milt); 6.Landon Farnham (Spa)
170: 1. Colby Giroux (MMU) def. Seth Carney (EHS) 7-1; 3. Sully O`Hara (Harw); 4. Stephen Brillon (MAU); 5. Spencer Bidwell (Milt); 6. Ryan Sullivan (SJA).
182: 1. James Danis (EHS) pin Jared Forsythe (CVU) at 2:46; 3. Josh Beayon (OV); 4. Matthew Durgin (Spa); 5. Logan Sprague (MAU); 6. Levi Tarbell (MR).
195: 1. Sam Wilkins (MAU) pin Kristian Richardson (SB) at 0:55; 3. William Murphy (CVU); 4. Riley Amerosa (MMU); 5. Gabrial Payne-Vinivk (Verg); 6. Branden Bennett (Spring).
220: 1. Chris Mayer (MAU) def. Zeb Winot (SJA) 2-1; 3. Kevin Pearsall (MTA); 4.Brady Gebo (Verg); 5. Donavin Sprano (Spring); 6. Jake Jones (OV).
285: 1. Hayden Gaudette (MAU) def. Gideon Bosch (MR) 5-2; 3.Colton Perkins (Spa); 4. Teddy Alexander (MMU); 5. Logan Kopczynski (SJA): 6. Charlie Noble (OV).
