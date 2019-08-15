MANCHESTER — Former champion Frankie Sanborn fired a 2-under par 70 to win medal honors Thursday and will lead a field of 32 into match play at the Vermont Mid-Amateur championship at Manchester Country Club.
The field will include a handful of other recent champions, including Garren Poirier, Eric Lajeunesse, Stephen Waite and Bryan Smith. Sanborn, Waite and Poirier all play out of Rutland Country Club. Poirier, the defending champion, defeated Smith, the 2017 title winner, in 19 holes last year for his fourth Mid-Am crown.
Sanborn won his title in 2013 and nailed down the top seed in the 32-man match-play field on Thursday by edging out Devin Knight, of St. Johnsbury (71), and 2013 finalist Ryan Kohler (72), of Brattleboro Country Club.
Sanborn's four-birdie, two-bogey round included a 2-under showing on the front side and an even-par score on the back, where he navigated a corridor of tough holes with a string of pars.
The Country Club of Barre's Lajeunesse, who won in 2014 with a finals victory over Sanborn, posted 73, as did Neshobe's John Franzoni. Franzoni is enjoying a good summer competing as an amateur after many years as a pro; the 59-year-old also made the cut at the Vermont Amateur.
Smith fired a 74, Waite a 75 and Poirier a 76.
The cut fell at 82 and five players with that score played off for two remaining slots in the final 32.
Lakeside's Nicholas Ouellette and Manchester's Kim Pedersen advanced while William Phillips, of Lake St. Catherine, Dan Favreau, of Stratton Mountain, and Jake Eaton, of Rutland, were eliminated.
There will be two rounds of match play Friday to pare the field to the final eight. That will be reduced to the finalists for Sunday's championship match with two more rounds on Saturday.
Friday's first-round matches
8 a.m. - Frankie Sanborn vs. Kim Pedersen
8:08 - Devin Knight vs Nicholas Ouellette
8:16 - Ryan Kohler vs. Mitchell Evans
8:24 - Eric Lajeunesse vs. Jeff Dolin
8:32 - John Franzoni vs. Jacob Miller
8:40 - Scott Rankins vs. Chad Bullock
8:48 - Greg Wells vs. Robert Stewart
8:56 - Michael Coakley vs. Peter Mittendorf
9:04 - Aaron Wood vs. David Maynard
9:12 - Bryan Smith vs. Chip Ward
9:20 - Stephen Waite vs. Mike Rollyson
9:28 - Zach vs. Bryan Laselle
9:36 - Garren Poirier vs. Eugene Richards
9:44 - Nick Trottier vs. Jim Brett
9:52 - Robert Wells-Rogers vs. Travis Mott
10 a.m. - Glen Boggini vs. Ravi Velappan
Thursday's scores
Frankie Sanborn, Rutland Country Club;70
Devin Knight, St Johnsbury Country Club;71
Ryan Kohler, Brattleboro Country Club;72
Eric Lajeunesse, Country Club of Barre;73
John Franzoni, Neshobe Golf Club;73
Scott Rankins, Vermont National Country Club;73
Greg Wells, Rocky Ridge Golf Club;74
Michael Coakley, Lakeside Golf Club;74
Bryan Smith, Champlain Country Club;74
Nick Trottier, Brattleboro Country Club;75
Glen Boggini, Okemo Valley Golf Club;75
Zach Dukette, Country Club of Vermont;75
Stephen Waite, Rutland Country Club;75
Robert Wells-Rogers, Burlington Country Club;76
Garren Poirier, Rutland Country Club;76
Aaron Wood, Mt. Anthony Country Club;76
David Maynard, Williston Golf Club;77
Eugene Richards, Burlington Country Club;77
Travis Mott, Vermont National Country Club;77
Mike Rollyson, Dorset Field Club;78
Bryan Laselle, Manchester Country Club;78
Ravi Velappan, Vermont National Country Club;79
Jim Brett, Cedar Knoll Country Club;80
Chip Ward, Burlington Country Club;80
Peter Mittendorf, Rutland Country Club;80
Robert Stewart, Vermont National Country Club;80
Chad Bullock, Mount Snow Country Club;80
Jacob Miller, Brattleboro Country Club;80
Jeff Dolin, Orleans Country Club;81
Mitchell Evans, Country Club of Barre;81
Nicholas Ouellette, Lakeside Golf Club;82
Kim Pedersen, Manchester Country Club;82
MISSED CUT
William Phillips, Lake St Catherine Country Club;82
Dan Favreau, Stratton Mountain Country Club;82
Jake Eaton, Rutland Country Club;82
Robert Savard, The Golf Club at Equinox;83
Jason Balch, The Golf Club at Equinox;83
Greg Montgomery, Brattleboro Country Club;83
Jake Alexopoulos, The Golf Club at Equinox;84
Jason Sherman, Vermont National Country Club;84
Ricky Handy, Lakeside Golf Club;84
Steve Ogden, Lakeside Golf Club;85
Jonathan Gicewicz, Rutland Country Club;85
Matt Fletcher, Brattleboro Country Club;85
Justin Mead, Kwiniaska Golf Club;85
George Roberge, Brattleboro Country Club;87
Evan Chadwick, Brattleboro Country Club;87
Brett Grigsby, The Golf Club at Equinox;87
Sam Major, Rutland Country Club;88
Bill Evans, Country Club of Barre;88
Peter Duncan, Country Club of Barre;88
Sam Handy, Vermont National Country Club;88
Christopher Handy, Lakeside Golf Club;91
Kyle Anderson, Vermont National Country Club;92
Michael McKinney, The Golf Club at Equinox;95
Cameron Wood, Champlain Country Club;101
HOLE-IN-ONE
BOMOSEEN — Bruce Howard, of Rutland, registered his first career hole-in-one at Lake Bomoseen on Wednesday, acing the ninth hole from 132 yards with a 7-iron.
His witness was Rick Brodowski.
It was the first ace made at the nine-hole course this year.
