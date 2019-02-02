GORHAM, Maine — Aimee Briand's goal snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted the Castleton University women's hockey team to its third straight conference win, 3-2 in overtime over Southern Maine Saturday.
Jade Remillard assisted the game-winner.
Down by one after one period, the Spartans got second-period goals from Casey Trail and Jocelyn Forrest to take the lead.
The Huskies scored late in the second to tie the game at two.
After a scoreless third period and three missed power-play opportunities, Briand got the game winner to boost Castleton's bid for home ice in the New England Hockey Conference tournament.
Rylie Wills had 16 saves and picked up the win for the Spartans who, at 7-4-2, have picked up seven conference points in their last four games.
BOYS HOCKEY
Rutland 3, South Burlington 2
Rutland ended a five-game winless run with a 3-2 victory over South Burlington Saturday night at Spartan Arena, coming from behind twice to do so.
Ethan Coarse scored the go-ahead goal as Rutland scored twice in the second period to cap the scoring. Coarse flipped a wrist shot past Ted Hopper (23 saves) after a pinpoint pass from Myles Hogan. Ryan Melen also assisted.
It was the second win of the year for the Raiders against the Wolves, now 5-6-1. Rutland is 3-8-1.
"It's hard to beat a team twice, especially a good team. I'm happy," said coach Chris Adams.
"The guys are sticking with it. The guys battled and we came back. I think they are learning slowly what it takes and I'm impressed with them."
"Shailer Evans (18 saves)had a really good game. I think it's his first win. He was fantastic."
Evans had a nice pad save when the Raiders trailed 2-1 and then another to keep the game tied, holding the fort until Coarse's go-ahead shot. He got a very warm greeting from his team mates after the final horn.
Reid LeClair scored from Isaac Topin for the Wolves' 1-0 lead but Noah Crossman countered with a close-in backhander that skipped into the net over Hopper's stick. The Wolves skated into the locker room with a 2-1 lead after Hunter Fay scored from John O'Rourke and Shane Burke. But Evans was a wall after that.
The Raiders tied it on the power play at 6:09 of the second when Dillon Moore picked off a loose puck out in front and scored from between the circles, then Coarse provided the decisive goal with 2:10 left in the period.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Suffolk 4, Castleton 1
BOSTON — Brian Brooks and Jack Kelly combined twice for Suffolk in its 3-1 victory over Castleton in a key New England Hockey Conference game Saturday.
Kelly finished with his 11th and 12th goals of the season.
The loss dropped the 4-15-1 Spartans to 4-10-1 in the NEHC, where 8-14 Suffolk is now 5-11 as they battle for a playoff spot.
Brooks scored from Kelly in the first period for and Nick Abbene tallied unassisted in the second. Suffolk's lead swelled to 3-0 in the third when Brooks assisted Kelly.
Troy Taylor broke up the shutout unassisted for Castleton but not until 17:37, followed by Kelly's second goal.
Michael Levine was big in goal as his team was outshot by Castleton, 34-27, with 33 saves. Wyatt Pickrell had 23 stops in the Spartans nets.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Keene State 80, Castleton 59
CASTLETON — James Anozie scored 23 points to lead Keene State to 80-59 win over Castleton in Little East Conference men's college basketball Saturday.
The Spartans remained winless in the LEC at 0-13 in the conference.
Denis LeCours led the Spartans with 14 points coming off the bench.
Castleton will have a chance to break the slump against Southern Maine next Saturday: a team with only two conference wins.
Green Mountain 81, Bryant & Stratton-Buffalo 53
POULTNEY — Green Mountain College moves to 16-6 with an 81-53 win over Bryant & Stratton-Buffalo Saturday.
Jerome Dixon scored 15 points and Sean Leflore added 14 to lead Green Mountain to its fifth straight win in the Eagle Dome.
Green Mountain will travel to College of St. Joseph for some local hoops action Wednesday night at 7 pm.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
West Rutland 48, Rivendell 28
ORFORD, N.H. — The West Rutland girls basketball team defeated Rivendell 48-28 in nonleague play Saturday.
Elizabeth Bailey scored 14 to lead the Golden Horde and Kiera Pipeling added nine.
"We had a better effort than the other night," said West Rutland coach Carl Serrani. "We still have to work on our free throws, we were 12 for 31."
West Rutland, 9-4, is at Arlington on Tuesday.
Blue Mountain 49, Black River 15
WELLS RIVER — Blue Mountain stopped Black River 49-15 Saturday afternoon to bring their record to 12-0.
The Presidents are now 1-12.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Long Trail 37, West Rutland 36
DORSET — Jackson Washburn scored 18 points to lead Long Trail over West Rutland 37-36 in Marble Valley boys basketball action Saturday.
Liam Murphy added 10 points for a Long Trail team that picks up just their second win of the season against eight losses.
Kyle Laughlin scored 15 for the Golden Horde.
They are now 7-5.
