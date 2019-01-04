Teaching an inexperienced team to finish can be a daunting task but it’s starting to work out for Burlington High School.
The Seahorses overcame an early 10-point deficit, lost a 10-point lead of their own, then went toe to toe down the stretch with Rutland to earn a 60-56 victory Friday at Keefe Gym.
Jensen Daly’s 3-pointer hoisted Burlington into the lead for good at 51-50 and the Seahorses went on to outscore the Raiders 12-6 in the closing minutes for their third straight win.
They’re now 3-2, a far cry from their 0-2 start with close losses to Mount Mansfield and Rice.
“It’s been a daily grind for us,” said Burlington coach Tom Barron. “They are young. When the season started we had a huge turnover problem and we’ve been trying to tackle everything: taking better care of the ball, being poised with the lead, not rushing shots.”
Burlington’s youngest player, freshman Khalon Taylor, led the field with 23 points and junior Jackson Sevakian added 13, including a big 3-pointer and eight points total in the closing run.
It was Burlington’s first victory over a team with a winning record. Rutland is now 5-3.
“I want them to shoot it,” Barron said. “I have a lot of kids who can shoot it. They love shooting it. I don’t want to real them in too much so it’s kind of a tough balance but they showed a lot of maturity tonight and I’m proud of them.”
Jacob Lorman and Jamison Evans had 17 points each as Rutland’s herky-jerky season continued. The Raiders have not rubbed together wins since their 3-0 start and continue to search for balance.
Part of the Raiders’ problem was a stubborn Burlington defense that worked hard throughout. Another was Evans’ second foul in the second period which robbed the Raiders’ momentum after they’d built a 24-14 lead.
“They were solid defensively but I just don’t think we’re consistent enough,” Raiders coach Mike Wood said. “We can’t give possessions away. We’ve just find a way to strike some balance. We’ll keep plugging away. I think we’ve got to trust one another more.
“They’re a good club. They took Rice to the wire. I thought we had some spurts where were very solid but once Jamison picked up his second foul in the second quarter it turned into an 8-0, 9-0 run that got them back into it and we couldn’t shake them after that.”
While Rutland was working hard for whatever inside looks it could muster in the first half the Seahorses cashed in quickness and Raiders turnovers into 12 transition points.
Taylor then had two of his three 3-pointers in an 11-0 run that put the Seahorses up 36-26 in the third and along the way Evans picked up his third and fourth fouls and went briefly to the bench. But when he returned, Evan Pockette drained a 3 and the Raiders found some rhythm. They closed to within 41-35 through three periods and when Lorman hit two deep 3s, Ethan Notte a layup off a Lorman dart inside and Evans a 3, the Raiders tied it at 46 apiece.
They went on to lead twice by a bucket but Daly’s and Sevakian’s 3s gave the Seahorses a little pad and Rutland sputtered down the stretch, never getting closer than three points the rest of the way.
Rutland is now faced with a quick turnaround with a Monday game at St. Johnsbury, which beat the Raiders 54-42 here last week.
