WORCESTER, Mass. — Following its best season in program history, the Castleton University wrestling team saw seven wrestlers land All-New England Wrestling Association recognition with a trio of freshmen landing All-Rookie accolades.
The Spartans were also recognized by the league for their 13th-place finish in the National Wrestling Coaches Association Scholar Team rankings. The Spartans finished sixth in the NEWA Team GPA standings with an average GPA of 3.249 among their 10 starters.
Senior Mitchell LaFlam was named to the All-NEWA Second Team at 197 following a stellar year in which he went 41-6 and narrowly missed out on a trip to the NCAA National Championships. A fourth-place finisher at the NCAA DIII Northeast Regionals, LaFlam became the first wrestler in program history to win 100 matches and will graduate as Castleton’s all-time wins leader with 123 victories.
Joseph Valentino, Max Tempel, Cqari Bacote, Michael Angers, Chance LaPier and Jason Hoffman were tabbed as All-NEWA Honorable Mentions, while Valentino, Bacote and Angers also made the NEWA’s All-Rookie Team. Valentino went 31-13 at 125 on the season and landed NEWA Rookie of the Week honors one time while posting a 17-6 mark in dual-match competition. Tempel began the season at 149, before missing time due to an injury and cutting back to the 141-pound division. He finished the year with a 33-11 mark overall and came up just shy of his second straight NCAA National Championships appearance after finishing fourth at the NCAA Regionals.
Bacote made an immediate impact in the starting lineup at 149 as a freshman, working his way to a 25-20 record on the season with 18 wins via decision.
He also had five pins for the Spartans.
Angers was a mainstay for Castleton at 165 all season, posting a 35-14 record with an impressive 17-5 mark in dual competition while finishing sixth at the regionals. He was beaten just once via fall, earning a 7-1 record in matches ended via pin with a fastest time of 32 seconds.
LaPier racked up a 39-12 record on the season and notched a seventh-place finish at 174 at the NCAA Regionals.
He won 20 matches via decision and 12 via pin while going 18-7 in dual competitions this season. Hoffman rounded out Castleton’s honorees at 184, going 31-15 on the year with a 15-0 record in matches decided via fall. His fastest pin came in just 24 seconds, and he was 16-8 in dual matches.
Castleton also landed 13 wrestlers on the NEWA Academic Team. The Spartans had the third-most honorees out of the NEWA’s 16 teams, trailing only Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s 15 and Coast Guard’s 14. LaFlam earned the honor for the fourth time, while Tempel and Ryan Butcavage landed the recognition for the third time each.
Cooper Fleming, Spencer Kozlak, Owen Kretschmer, Lucas Morse and Mason Osborn were honored for the second time, while Angers, LaPier, Valentino, Macon Edwards and Shea Garand earned the recognition for the first time.
