PROCTOR — It's going to be Proctor's three-point shooting against Poultney's size here Tuesday when the teams meet in a game that will have a profound effect on the Division IV tournament structure.
The Phantoms will take a little momentum in that game after Saturday's 42-41 overtime squeaker over Green Mountain in boys Marble Valley League inter-divisional play. Brennon Crossmon's three-pointer capped the scoring with 37 seconds left in the extra session and Joe Valerio cleared the boards after GM's final shot, preserving the victory and capping a two-game series sweep.
But this was a different approach for the Phantoms, who were playing without Nate Greb, their biggest inside presence who is not expected back soon. The Phantoms did not have that many quality looks inside and relied heavily on the three-ball, converting just 7 of 35. They also had a one-man bench to a GM team that went nine deep.
"Holy ugly basketball," said Proctor coach Jake Eaton.
"But we'll take it. Green Mountain's very tough and they make every possession hard on defense and I credit them for that. We didn't shoot the ball very well. We're very inconsistent shooting the ball. This makes me real happy that they found a way to win the game because it looked pretty gloom and doom for awhile. This will only make us better."
Conner McKearin had 14 points and two treys and Crossmon 13 and three 3-pointers to lead the 9-4 Phantoms, who won by eight in Chester.
Dylan McCarthy and benchman Keegan Ewald had 10 points each and Evan Church seven for the 6-5, D-III Chieftains.
It was a seesaw affair all the way. After McCarthy hit a trey, the Phantoms had to come back from a 36-31 deficit in the final 2:35.
Proctor's defense was the catalyst. After a Crossmon free throw Valerio scored off a steal and Proctor then forced another turnover that Solomon Parker turned into an athletic baseline drive for the bucket that made it at 36 apiece.
Both teams came up empty in the final seconds; GM lost the ball on the inbounds play, when a baseball pass hit the ceiling and gave Proctor the ball beneath the Chieftains basket with 2.8 seconds left. But GM defended well, forcing a deep pass and a three-pointer that missed.
Proctor's shooting was very streaky; the Phantoms were 5 for 18 from three-point range in the first half but made their last three. McKearin made a 3 on the first shot of OT after GM took a 41-39 lead on a Church free throw, a James Anderson stickback and McCarthy's two makes on a 1 and 1, Crossmon made his 3 from the right wing.
Proctor had the game's biggest lead at 25-17 early in the third period after a McKearin steal and layup and Crossmon's old-fashioned three-point play. But the Chieftains switched up to a match-up zone, shut out Proctor for rest of the period and went on an 11-0 run to take a 28-25 lead.
Poultney, which will come into Proctor with a 6-4 record and a four-game win streak, was ranked fifth in the state coming into the weekend and Proctor second.
