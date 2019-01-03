We will get some clarity on Jan. 7 in the Northeast Kingdom. Maybe.
That is the day the ball goes in the air at 6:30 p.m. before a packed house at St. Johnsbury Academy. Both teams figure to be unbeaten for their first meeting since they squared off in the state championship game last March.
CVU and the defending state champion Hilltoppers are also 1-2 in our latest Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings for girls basketball. Last week’s ranking is in parentheses.
1. CVU (2) Nobody has come closer than within 32 points of the Redhawks.
2. St. Johnsbury (1) It’s always good to get a test after cruising to easy wins. The Hilltoppers finally got one in Rutland.
3. Rutland (5) The Raiders have two losses and both are to St. J. The last one saw them hang with the Toppers for most of the game, a performance that made a bigger statement than any of the Raiders’ four victories.
4. Rice (UR) The Little Indians have a modest 3-2 record but the losses are a narrow one to Rutland and another to an out-of-state foe.
5. BFA-St. Albans (3) A six-point loss to Rice is all that stands between the Comets and perfection after five games.
6. Lake Region (8) The Division II Rangers have won all of their games by comfortable margins.
7. Randolph (6) The Galloping Ghosts have not played a killer schedule but 6-0 is 6-0.
8. Bellows Falls (7) All six of the Division II Terriers’ wins are against Division IV teams. We’re waiting.
9. Fair Haven (UR) The Slaters are a young team but the win over Mount Abraham is a good one and the only losses are to CVU and a New York opponent.
10. Thetford (UR) Panthers reversed a loss to an outstanding Windsor team that could be their biggest hurdle in Division III.
On the bubble: Essex, Burlington.
Our top fives:
Division II: 1. Lake Region 2. Randolph 3. Fair Haven 4. Bellows Falls 5. Harwood.
Division III: 1. Thetford 2. Windsor 3. Hazen 4. Peoples 5. Green Mountain.
Division IV: 1. Blue Mountain 2. West Rutland 3. Proctor 4. Mid-Vermont 5. Mount St. Joseph
