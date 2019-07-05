Some of Jeff Taft-Dick’s friends asked him to go to the famous Woodstock Music Festival in 1969 at Yasgur’s Dairy Farm in Bethel, New York.
Taft-Dick, who had just graduated from Springfield High School, checked his calendar and told his friends he had something else going on that weekend.
So he passed up the experience of going to see icons like Janis Joplin, Joan Baez, Jefferson Airplane, Joe Cocker, the Grateful Dead and Arlo Guthrie.
What he had going on that weekend was a little thing called the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
If you are going to pass up Woodstock, you might as well make the Maple Sugar Bowl count. Taft-Dick did. He had the game of his life.
A Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl player’s 50th reunion is always a big one. It is an edition of the annual all-star high school football game between Vermont and New Hampshire that you vow to get back to swap memories with those teammates of long ago.
And 1969 was long ago, when gas was 32 cents a gallon and when Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon.
Vermont lost the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl that year, 38-20, but as it is with all those games over the 65 years of that summer classic, there are things that resonate more than the result — things like bonding during the camp leading up to the game, the friendships that endure well after the event and the visit to the Shrine hospital to visit young patients.
Carlton Oberg was a lineman representing Rutland High, and the two-week camp held at Middlebury Union High School remains a vivid memory.
“We bunked out in the gym. We had picnic tables outside for dinner and breakfast was in the cafeteria,” Oberg said. “We were all pretty tight by the day of the game.”
The camp was at Middlebury because Middlebury Union High School’s Hubie Wagner was the Vermont head coach.
Oberg treasures his Shrine experience.
Living in Proctor today, he has plenty of reason to treasure life itself. If things had been a little different, he could have been on the Marshall University football team plane that crashed near Huntington (West Virginia) Tri-State Airport on the way back from a game on Nov. 14, 1970. All 75 people aboard were killed.
Oberg was originally going to go to Marshall, but was told that he was not committed to the program due to scholarship violations. Instead, he went to the University of Tampa, where he made the football team and remained for that year.
But he was in his car coming home from a date in Rutland when he heard the news of the tragedy on his car radio. His date was Marjorie, who he married and is still his wife.
“We gave New Hampshire a good game. We just didn’t have quite enough in the tank,” Oberg said of the loss that day in the Maple Sugar Bowl played at Dartmouth College.
Last month, Oberg picked up his golden diploma at Rutland High’s graduation ceremony at Spartan Arena. There was a dinner at Southside Steakhouse afterwards and a chance to reminisce with former classmates.
One of those was Chris Braves. His time in the Shrine camp at Middlebury was cut short by a hit from Burlington’s John Trono during practice.
“He said he hit him in the neck just right. He was unable to move his head either way,” Oberg said.
John Thomas was another Rutland High graduate who played in that Shrine game.
Those were the days when they named a Most Valuable Player each year for the Shrine Game. New Hampshire’s Steven Schubert reaped that honor in 1969 after scoring three of his team’s six touchdowns. The Manchester Central graduate went on to be a wide receiver for the Chicago Bears.
The star for Vermont that day was was Taft-Dick. He caught seven passes from Middlebury quarterback Pete Mackey for 104 yards and a touchdown. He also recovered a fumble.
Taft-Dick is living in Springfield these days, having lived all over the globe after joining the Peach Corps right out of college.
Taft-Dick is a neighbor of Andy Bladyka, the head of the Springfield Parks and Recreation Department. They were playing golf a couple of weeks ago at the Crown Point Country Club.
“He’s very humble. I had to draw it out of him about that Shrine Game. He told me he was originally slated to play mainly on defense but something happened and he wound up playing both ways,” Bladyka said.
Mackey went on to be the quarterback at Middlebury College. He graduated from Middlebury in 1974 and eventually became the general manager of the Middlebury College Snow Bowl ski area.
Taft-Dick recalled injuries necessitated his going both ways and it was not an ideal afternoon for playing on both the offensive and defensive units.
“The temperature was like 90 and the humidity like 95%,” Taft-Dick said.
There was a healthy representation from the Rutland County high schools in that 1969 game. Wearing the Mount St. Joseph Academy helmet were Billy Canfield, Bill Shortle and Todd Fothergill. Mark Brayton was carrying the colors for Poultney and Stephen Buxton for Fair Haven.
Brayton started a family Shrine Bowl tradition. Two years later, his brother Gary Brayton played in the game on a day when Vermont defeated New Hampshire 26-14 with MSJ’s Ricky Brodowski rushing for 119 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. Then, in 1995, Mark’s son Mark Jr. represented Poultney in the game.
Sometimes, family relationships cross over the Connecticut River. Richard Oberg, Carlton’s cousin, played for New Hampshire in the 1965 game, a 20-13 win for the Granite State.
Other Vermont players in that Shrine Bowl of 50 years ago include Springfield’s Raymond Forrest, Rice Memorial’s William Guyette and Michael and Patrick McKenzie, Middlebury’s Vincent Fucile, St. Johnsbury’s Peter Handy, Michael Bugbee and Craig Johnson, Windsor’s Daniel Mead, Lyndon’s Charles Smith and Elwyn Whitehead, and Spaulding’s Kevin Stone, Allan Wilmott and Allan Zampini.
Many of these guys will find their way to Castleton University on Aug. 3 to tailgate and reminisce. They won’t have a victory to talk about, but they will have notes to compare and memories to rehash.
The 50th is always golden.
