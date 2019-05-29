FAIR HAVEN — Springfield errors opened the door and Fair Haven stepped through for a 7-0 victory in a Division II baseball playdown game Wednesday.
Those errors led to a four-run third inning and the Slaters ripped four of their six hits in a three-run sixth to put it away.
It might well have been in the win column already with the way Aubrey Ramey pitched. The junior right-hander was in charge most of the way in spacing four hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.
He was in trouble a couple times but pitched his way of out jams, then stroked a two-run double in the sixth.
“He’s one of the better pitchers we’ve faced all year,” said Cosmos coach Justin Devoid.
Ramey mixed his fastball with a curve ball that became the out pitch on several of his strikeouts.
“It was sharp,” said Slaters coach Adam Greenlese. “At first it looks like a fastball. It’s a hard pitch to hit.”
“We finally got the monkey off our back. That’s our first shutout of the year.”
The No. 3, 11-5 Slaters will send Parker Morse to the hill in the quarterfinals.
The game started out as a splendid pitchers’ duel with Springfield righty Brady Clark matching Ramey with three no-hit, shutout innings. But four errors in the third gave the Slaters a nice cushion, with two walks and a wild pitch keeping the inning going. Two runs scored on Austin Beayon’s well-executed suicide bunt when the Cosmos let the ball get away on the play to first. Morse chipped in a sacrifice fly and Dylan Lee plated the last run with a two-out single.
Luke Wang and Evan Reed singled off reliever Sam Presch to start the sixth and Ramey made it three straight with his double. Morse then tripled for the last run.
The Cosmos had a good chance to cut into that 4-0 deficit in the fourth when Clark hit a rocket for a one-hop double off the left field fence, some 350 feet away, and Collin Pinney walked. But Ramey sandwiched two curve ball strikeouts around a routine grounder to end the threat.
The Cosmos loaded the bases with two out in the fifth, which ended with a routine fly ball.
Jakob Stepler had two of the Cosmos’ hits, with Presch getting the other.
The Cosmos’ season started and ended with losses at Fair Haven but Devoid qualified the campaign a success. He was hoping his team members will play Legion or Babe Ruth ball this summer.
The No. 14 Cosmos finished 5-12.
I’m proud of the guys down the stretch. We played some pretty competitive teams,” Devoid said. “At the end of the day, we got better as the season progressed.
“We have the potential to win a lot of games next year.”
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.