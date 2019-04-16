BRATTLEBORO — The Slaters are back on the run.
The team that was shut out 1-0 against Burr and Burton on Saturday parlayed seven hits, nine stolen bases (in nine attempts) and Brattleboro maladies into a 10-1 Fair Haven victory over the Colonels in Marble Valley League play Tuesday.
Winning pitcher Parker Morse and reliever Evan Reed scattered seven hits as the Slaters went to 2-1 with a win in the season’s first road game.
“It was big sigh of relief,” quipped Slaters coach Adam Greenlese of the big offensive day. “It’s good for our morale moving forward.”
Losing pitcher Adam Newton and the Brattleboro staff hit several batters and walked more. The Slaters jumped on their opportunities to score 10 runs in a three-inning stretch.
Morse pitched the first four innings, allowing the one run but in that stretch he battled out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam.
“He showed a lot of composure,” said Greenlese, also praising Reed for his three shutout innings.
Aaron Szabo had two of Fair Haven’s seven hits, Aubrey Ramey had a double and Austin Beayon a key single for the Slaters, who will visit Springfield on Thursday.
Windsor 4, Springfield 1
WINDSOR — Robert Slocum pitched a complete-game four-hitter and Windsor topped Springfield 4-1 in Marble Valley League baseball Tuesday.
Windsor’s Justin Smith ripped a two-run double in the fifth as the Jacks leveled their record at 1-1.
Springfield pitcher Brady Clark fell to 0-2. Slocum struck out 12 to better Clark, who walked 10 but allowed just two earned runs in 4.1 innings, and Sam Presch (two runs in 1.2 innings). They combined to surrender just three hits.
Clark had two hits and an RBI for Springfield.
White River Valley 14,
Poultney 2
SOUTH ROYALTON — A late bus gave the Poultney baseball team no time for batting practice and just a few minutes of infield and throwing before a 14-2, five-inning loss at South Royalton in non-league play Tuesday.
“We’ve got to get this bus thing straightened out,” said Poultney coach Dan Williams.
The Devils and starting pitcher Ryan Alt were knotted up with WRV 2-2 through two innings before the Blue Devils defense deteriorated with errors and mental mistakes. To compound matters, Alt was struck on the calve with a line drive in the third and had to leave the game.
Caden Capman led the Poultney attack with three singles but the Devils fell to 1-1. The game was the opener for WRV.
“They’re a well-balanced team,” Williams said of his Division III opponent. “They’re going to do exceptionally well.”
D-IV Poultney has another tough D-III opponent on Friday when Green Mountain visits the Blue Devils.
SOFTBALL
White River Valley 10,
Poultney 6
SOUTH ROYALTON — White River Valley won its softball opener on Tuesday, downing Poultney 10-6.
The loss dropped Poultney to 0-2. The Blue Devils will visit Hartford, New York, on Thursday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Castleton 16,
Plymouth State 10
RINDGE, N.H. — Davis Mikell had three hits and Josh Ferro homered to lead Castleton to a 16-10 win over Plymouth State in a game played at Franklin Pierce University on Tuesday.
The Spartans’ 14-hit attack was aided with 11 base on balls and four Plymouth State errors.
Cameron Goulet picked up the win, pitching five innings for Castleton.
Castleton, 13-14 overall, will host Southern Maine in a doubleheader on Saturday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Castleton 20, Bay Path 0
Castleton 19, Bay Path 1
LONGMEADOW, Mass. — Tori Swaine had three hits, including a home run and six RBIs, as Castleton stopped Bay Path 20-0 in game one of a non-conference doubleheader Tuesday.
Castleton won Game 2, 19-1, with Swaine finishing the day with nine RBIs.
Kylie Wright pitched a four-hit shutout in the opener and also helped herself with three hits.
Miranda Fish and Makenna Thorne also had three hits apiece as the Spartans pounded out 24 in the five-inning, mercy-rule win.
Olivia Bowen lost a shutout bid in the nightcap when her own error led to a Bay Path run as Castleton completed the sweep.
Fish led the offense with four hits and four RBIs and Swaine added three hits.
Castleton improved to 10-15.
GIRLS LACROSSE
The Rutland-at-BFA-St. Albans game was postponed Tuesday. The Raiders will host South Burlington on Thursday.
